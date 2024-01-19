Heyman eager to 'secure team' as delayed expansion complicates contracts

Sometimes no news is good news, but that is not the case for Canberra United players with their future in the capital in limbo amid the club's stalling A-League Men expansion bid.
The new ownership group to lead the expansion is expected to also take on the Canberra women's team - currently run by Capital Football - but with nothing yet finalised, it has made organising the women's contracts for next season more complicated.
Canberra captain Michelle Heyman is one such player who needs clarity, with the veteran striker in the last year of her contract at United, along with many others in the squad.
"We haven't heard anything about the men's team or anything like that," Heyman said.
"We've just been focused on ourselves.
"Hopefully, we will start to hear some things and then we can at least try and get contracts in place to secure a good team for next year."
As United continue their A-League Women campaign, in the background the Australian Professional Leagues, Capital Football and Canberra's expansion bid leader Michael Caggiano are working toward finalising new owners to take on the existing women's team and add an A-League men's squad to the club.
Timelines last year for announcing a $25 million backer have been repeatedly pushed back while the league's other preferred expansion team Auckland have already found a billionaire owner, and appointed team staff.
This week A-Leagues boss Nick Garcia shared his confidence that investors for Canberra's men's expansion side will be finalised soon, and in time for a team to play next season.
He assured supporters that United will not be left behind and the process for securing both the men's and women's teams' future would "move really fast" when investors are announced, and Caggiano agrees.
Current United coach Njegosh Popovich can't deny there is an impact being felt by his players, especially as other clubs move to lock in their 2024-25 squads.
"This is their life and their livelihood, and not knowing what the future represents can be quite daunting, particularly for some of the younger ones," he said.
"So the sooner that we have an announcement, the better for all of us.
"But still our main focus is Melbourne Victory and getting three points this weekend."
Canberra do have a big challenge on their plate to keep themselves distracted from the club situation.
United face Melbourne Victory on Saturday afternoon at McKellar Park, hungry to continue their rise on a congested ladder where finals are still up for grabs for multiple teams outside the top four.
Canberra are just seven points off fifth spot, so if they can keep their four-game undefeated streak alive and add to their victory last week, United have every chance of reigniting their title hopes.
While Melbourne boast a few former and current Matildas in Emily Gielnik, Alex Chidiac, Elise Kellond-Knight and goalkeeper Lydia Williams, the visitors also haven't won their last four games.
"We've gone undefeated for four games now, so we're feeling really good. There's 33 points up for grabs and we want to grab all of them," United midfielder Sofia Christopherson said.
