Damage from 'suspicious' O'Connor fire to cost millions: police

A fire which destroyed a full floor in an O'Connor apartment complex is estimated to cost millions of dollars in repairs.
ACT Fire & Rescue were called to the block on Berrigan Crescent about 1.40am on Wednesday.
As a result of the fire, ACT Policing said 11 apartments needed to be evacuated.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire about 4am. No injuries were reported.
The Major Crime Squad is investigating what caused the fire and has deemed it "suspicious".
Police have urged witnesses and anyone with footage of the event to come forward.
"Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7648897," police said.
