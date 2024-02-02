Who better to write a spy novel than a former French spook?

There have been more technical difficulties than usual in starting the interview with author Jack Beaumont.
"Tapping my phone, that may be the reason," Beaumont muses.
It's a joke, but a slightly pointed one.
Jack Beaumont is not this man's real name. He writes under the pseudonym, and leaves many of his personal details vague, for good reason. Beaumont used to work in the secretive Y division of the Direction générale de la sécurité extérieure (DGSE) in France.
In other words, he was a spy.
Beaumont, 48, left that world behind some time ago and now lives in Sydney with his wife and children. But although he works in a different field now, his past remains very much on his mind.
Beaumont has drawn on his experiences for his novels about French DGSE operative Alec de Payn. The Frenchman was published in 2021 and the second in the series, Dark Arena, is out now. It's fiction, but it could happen like this.
In Dark Arena, a fellow French spy has been murdered in Paris and it's connected to the leaking of Russian military movements to embassies around Europe. At the same time, the DGSE finds out a mercenary group has been recruited to kill an important Ukrainian industrialist - and there might be a second target. All this has the potential for huge, deadly international repercussions - the West is being pitted against Russia. Alec and his colleagues must use their skills to find out who is doing this and why and to prevent the worst from happening. The murder of one of their own hits home for Alec as he is married with two sons.
Dark Arena's action jumps from France to Russia to Switzerland and involves everything from interrogations to information drops to international meetings both official and otherwise. At one point, Alec is involved in a high-risk intelligence-gathering operation posing as a steward on a yacht where a high-powered international meeting is taking place. Alec must frame someone innocent to maintain his cover.
Would the DGSE do this kind of thing to one of their own?
"It depends what division you're in. If you are under diplomatic status, no, they wouldn't throw you under the bus," Beaumont says,
"If you are undertaking clandestine operations, without throwing you under the bus, if something goes wrong they may have to abandon you as it is clandestine and France should not be linked. It's a known and accepted risk. Fortunately, it doesn't happen often as it would mean that the operation was a failure."
Beaumont studied mathematics and physics before joining the French air force, becoming a fighter pilot. After several years of service - during which he met the woman who is now his wife - he had a flying accident and injured his back.
"I retrained as a military pilot for special services," Beaumont says.
Part of this job involved flying people on their missions and he befriended some who were members of the DGSE
"It was just the spark that ignited the flame."
But it didn't catch fire immediately.
After another injury he could no longer fly as a military pilot.
"I didn't know what to do," he says.
Becoming a commercial pilot didn't interest him - "I didn't want to fly a bus."
One day he had lunch with a friend from the DGSF who suggested he apply to join the organisation. It involved a rigorous year-long selection process with a lot of mental and psychological evaluations.
"They would put you in a stressful situation very deprived of sleep and test your ability to react," Beaumont offers as an example.
While undertaking these tests, he completed an MBA in business intelligence. And then he was told he had been selected to work as an intelligence analyst.
"It consists of 40 per cent military people, 60 per cent civilians."
Beaumont was then chosen to be tested for the much smaller operational division ("clandestine operations... illicit stuff") and had to undergo another year of testing.
"It was a bit heavier ... the situations they put you in were much tougher."
Then, he says, he got another phone call informing him he'd been selected.
"I asked, 'To do what?' and was told, "I can't tell you'."
He realised what was going on and signed up to the division. Beaumont had between five and 15 false identities in use at any one time but it wasn't just a matter of remembering fake names.
"People don't realise there is a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes."
For each ID, he had to undertake what was called "gardening" to establish a "legend", spending time in a different area for each, making himself known to shopkeepers, cafe owners and others who lived and worked there so that if someone who was suspicious looked into him, the particular ID he'd established as a "local" would be confirmed.
"If someone from one of the other countries send a team to where you're supposed to live, checking if it's true or bullshit, it's very important your legend is very strong. It could save your life."
Beaumont says 90 per cent of the people who work for the DGSE are married with children - "it's a sign of mental stability" - but the job by its nature is very hard on both the agents and their families.
Agents can't talk about their work with their spouses, who can't talk about their agent spouses' jobs to anyone else. They might be called away with no notice at any time for an unknown amount of time and there's always the possibility they won't return. And agents' families are also at risk.
It's not surprising that divorce, burnout, PTSD and suicide rates are high among operatives.
"I spent about eight years in clandestine operations," Beaumont says. That's three years longer than the typical operative.
Writing his novels has been therapeutic, he says.
A small-screen series based on Beaumont's work is now being developed.
"I'm an executive producer on the show and liaise regularly with the producers and the script writer, who want to maintain a high level of realism, in line with the book," Beaumont says,
Beaumont enjoys other spy fiction and TV.
"Recently The Spy on Netflix was very well done and realistic. The first season of The Bureau is pretty good as well," Beaumont says,
"In terms of books, the reference of the genre is John Le Carré ... [and]I really like all the Frederick Forsyth novels and I am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes."
Beaumont says the intelligence world is dark, slow, and usually needs a lot of planning and patience.
"So, the movies with car chases and big explosions are usually not realistic, but it doesn't mean they are not enjoyable for a real spy!"
In Dark Arena, there are lots of meetings, both official and otherwise, between representatives of different countries with the levels of trust and helpfulness varying.
"International cooperation in intelligence actually works very well between allied countries, but when their interests are not fully aligned it can get a bit tricky," Beaumont says,
"I guess it's human nature to try to keep the best for yourself, and use what you have to your own advantage. Intelligence is the oldest profession in the world."
Dark Arena (Allen & Unwin, $32.99) is available now.
