Who better to write a spy novel than a former French spook?

In Dark Arena, a fellow French spy has been murdered in Paris and it's connected to the leaking of Russian military movements to embassies around Europe. At the same time, the DGSE finds out a mercenary group has been recruited to kill an important Ukrainian industrialist - and there might be a second target. All this has the potential for huge, deadly international repercussions - the West is being pitted against Russia. Alec and his colleagues must use their skills to find out who is doing this and why and to prevent the worst from happening. The murder of one of their own hits home for Alec as he is married with two sons.