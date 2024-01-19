The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: January 20, 1927

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
January 20 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1927, the new Canberra Times reported on compliments from a travelling party from Sydney when they visited. They were almost gushing in their praise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.