Times Past: January 20, 1927

On this day in 1927, the new Canberra Times reported on compliments from a travelling party from Sydney when they visited. They were almost gushing in their praise.
The motor party was loud in their praises of the layout of the Federal Capital City. One visitor, a professional architect, who specialises in creating the plans for bungalows with landscape gardens, said that more Australians should visit Canberra and visualise its possibilities, for the sake of the influence it would have in forming a taste for "the beautiful in garden cities".
He advocated that parties of scholars from all the colleges and public schools of the States should organise a tour of the Federal City during the holiday period, so that they could see the beginning of the "City Beautiful". It would not only be an educational excursion, but also increase their pride in the national capital city.
A member of the party, who had visited South America, said that he noted the influence of the southern Latin style in the bungalows and hostels in Canberra, and the general lay out of the city, which added to its picturesqueness. That it would be one of the greatest garden cities in the world was evident to all who studied the plan and intended developments.
The party, however, was severe on the present state of the roads in the district, especially in Queanbeyan. They thought that land values in Queanbeyan were somewhat inflated for present development, although with its close proximity to Canberra, it may progress with the Federal City.
