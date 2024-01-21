What your home price is likely to do in 2024

Canberra property prices are expected to remain fairly stable in 2024 before a recovery during the 2025 financial year, a new report has found.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The median house price is expected to exceed $1 million again, but unit prices will be the top performer, the Residential Property Prospects report by property analyst Oxford Economics Australia found.
The prediction comes after Canberra home prices experienced one of the deepest declines across the capital cities in 2023, Oxford Economics' analysis found.
It found Canberra's median house price ended the 2023 financial year down 6.4 per cent to $968,000.
"New listings are running above prior years, which is limiting competition for the stock on market and seeing Canberra avoid the rebound seen in other cities," the report stated.
Above average levels of homes for sale and an increase in dwelling completions in the 2023 financial year had limited price growth in Canberra, the report found.
An increase in student accommodation, including the new Y Suites on Moore Street in Civic, had also kept a lid on property price growth.
The author of the report, Oxford Economics senior economist Maree Kilroy, said Canberra had not seen the same "rebound" in home prices other cities, such as Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, had experienced.
She said despite Canberra's high property prices, the city's nation-leading wages made it one of the most affordable real estate markets in Australia.
"We do expect it to remain the second most affordable market which should help first home buyers," Ms Kilroy said.
"We will see some growth come through but [Canberra property prices] won't rebound as strong as some other markets."
Oxford Economics expects both house and unit prices in Canberra "will hold relatively flat" in the 2024 financial year.
Canberra house and unit prices are expected to rise again in the 2025 financial year, if predictions for a cash rate cut eventuate, the report found.
While many economists believe the cash rate has peaked at 4.35 per cent, experts are divided on when the Reserve Bank will begin reducing the rate.
Of the 19 experts surveyed by comparison website Finder in January, six predicted a cash rate cut by at least August 2024.
Almost half (nine experts) predicted the first cash rate cut would happen in December 2024 or later.
"Interest rate cuts from late 2024 should boost credit availability, accelerating broad price growth once again," Ms Kilroy said.
Oxford Economics expects Canberra unit prices to rise at an average 6.3 per cent annually over the two years to June 2026, outpacing house prices which are expected to rise annually by 5.9 per cent.
Canberra's median house price was expected to exceed $1 million by March 2025, the report found.
Ms Kilroy said the real estate markets across the capital cities had diverged in recent months.
"Total listings have risen in Melbourne and Sydney, a trend we expect will continue in coming quarters, acting to slow price growth," she said.
But low levels of homes for sale and pockets of affordability had helped "propel prices" in other capitals.
Perth is expected to lead the capital cities for property price growth in the coming years.
"With the lowest median house price of all the major capital cities, the Western capital has been able to maintain a considerable affordability advantage over its peers," the report found.
The median house price in Perth is expected to rise 10 per cent in the 2024 financial year, before another 9.8 per cent rise in the following financial year.
Adelaide is forecast to be the second strongest capital city for price growth in the 2024 financial year, followed by Brisbane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.