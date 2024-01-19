New consent messaging launched after disastrous 'milkshake' campaign

A new framework will guide agencies on how to provide young people with consistent and informed messaging on consent, in a government effort to end sexual violence.
The Commonwealth Consent Policy Framework, launched by the Albanese government on Saturday, includes a shared definition of consent and practical advice to help agencies - and other organisations - promote safe sexual relationships across their initiatives.
Readers are told to empower young people to use affirmative consent, acknowledge pleasure and the positive aspects of sexual relationships, and avoid stereotypes in their messaging.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said the framework supports the government's broader goal to end violence against women and children by empowering young people to have respectful relationships.
"Through strong prevention messaging and initiatives that positively shift cultural attitudes around gender-based violence, we can ensure our young people understand how to establish and maintain healthy and safe relationships," she said.
One in five women, and one in 16 men have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15, according to the 2021-22 Personal Safety Survey.
While most young Australians know they need active and ongoing consent, the National Community Attitudes towards Violence Against Women survey found in 2021 that young people tended to see rape as more justifiable if a woman had initiated kissing.
"Young people are at the heart of this cultural change, and we have an opportunity to ensure messaging and support they receive to help them navigate their relationships is consistent, evidence based, and well-informed," Ms Rishworth said.
The framework was developed with feedback from 28 experts and organisations including Teach Us Consent, the non-profit led by Chanel Contos that received $3.5 million in government funding last federal budget to deliver age-appropriate consent education resources.
The government has previously faced backlash for its poor consent and respectful relationships campaigns.
The Department of Education was forced to take down two videos that formed part of the government's Respect Matters program in 2021, due to their confusing messaging.
One video attempted to explain sexual consent by depicting a young woman asking a man to try her milkshake, smearing it across his face when he declined. The other saw a man with a spear gun trying to force his female partner to go swimming, despite her fear of sharks.
Nicole Lambert, chair of the National Association of Services Against Sexual Violence, said that the new framework would ensure a more consistent and unified message for young people.
"Young people can sometimes end up with contradictory messages about consent, which leads to further myths and misunderstandings about sexual violence," Ms Lambert said.
