Inside the Canberra hotel converted into new homes

A former serviced apartment hotel is almost unrecognisable after a significant refurbishment to turn it into a residential building.
The former Pacific Suites on Northbourne Avenue have been gutted and renovated, and are now to be called the Cento apartments.
After nearly a year of construction work, the 153 modern apartments are almost ready for their new owners to move in.
More apartments are on the way for Belconnen, after a developer's proposal for two new towers was submitted this week.
The project would bring 272 units to the town centre, if approved.
The developers behind the estimated $112 million development say they are considering a new approach to resident parking and will steer clear of "fad spaces" in the development.
New development applications are submitted to the planning authority almost daily.
But how often do the renders for the buildings match up to the finished product?
That's the question we asked this week in our renders versus reality story.
Experts in the area told The Canberra Times more often than not the artist impressions match the final product, but there are various reasons why they might not.
"One of the easiest things to make something look really beautiful is to add greenery and softness and life around things," Ms Battisson, director of The Mill: Architecture and Design, said.
"But then when we actually do the construction, those are the easiest things to cut out if costs shift."
While auctions are expected to start up again this weekend, there were a handful of recent property sales to kick off 2024.
Among them, a five-bedroom family home in Franklin, which sold for $1.85 million.
The house sits on a "rare" 1000-square-metre block of land directly opposite a reserve.
It attracted a large pool of buyers, primarily from within the same suburb, the selling agent said.
