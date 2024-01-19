Historic trains, kites, Wonka at sunset and more this weekend

Beat the heat this weekend and take a trip to Canberra Railway Museum in Kingston.
Climb in and explore its collection of historic railway vehicles, and feel yourself whisked back in time.
The museum is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
It is located at 2 Geijera Place in Kingston.
The Sunset Cinema season is continuing at the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Acton.
On Saturday night, you can catch Wonka.
The season continues until February 24, with other films coming up including Priscilla, Next Goal Wins, Migration, Poor Things and Mean Girls the Musical.
Tickets and program at sunsetcinema.com.au/canberra/
Don't forget the 2024 Kite Flying Festival is on Sunday from 11am to 6pm on the Patrick White Lawns near the National Library.
In the leadup to Australia Day on Friday and the announcement of the Australian of the Year on Thursday night, why not visit the 2024 Australian of the Year exhibition?
The exhibition is a free one and it's on now at the National Museum of Australia until February 11.
The nine contenders for Australian of the Year have loaned objects of personal significance for the exhibition to help us lean more about their lives, aspirations and experiences.
The Australian of the Year awards will be announced on Thursday evening in Canberra at the National Arboretum.
If you want a great family day out, head to the Braidwood Bike and Car Show on Saturday in Ryrie Park in the centre of Braidwood from 9am to 3pm. (It's the playground everyone stops at on the way to the coast.)
There will be a band, displays of cars, mullet competition, food stalls, sausage dog races and a "drag race" between Braidwood and Bungendore which will hear will not involve cars but blokes in dresses.
