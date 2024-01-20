All eyes on Melbourne as an injury cloud hovers over Capitals star

All eyes are on Jade Melbourne as the Canberra Capitals fight to stay off the bottom of the WNBL ladder with the star guard looking to overcome a niggling calf injury.
The Capitals were thrashed 90-65 by the Sydney Flames in front of 1077 at the Quaycentre on Friday night.
Melbourne left the court with a calf injury two minutes into the third quarter. Her 18 minute-outing was well down on the 33:23 she has averaged throughout a stellar WNBL campaign that saw her drafted into Sandy Brondello's Opals squad for the Olympic Games qualifiers in Brazil.
Alex Sharp and Jayda Clark scored 13 points apiece but Canberra missed Melbourne, who was taken out of the game as the score blew out to manage the injury.
The loss marks Canberra's second loss by more than 20 points in succession, having been beaten by Bendigo 88-66 last Sunday.
Canberra are now desperate to rediscover the form that saw them win four of five games before they head to Bendigo for a rematch with the Spirit on the road next week.
Capitals coach Kristen Veal was clear this week when she outlined the need to find another level with teams hunting for ways to pick a resurgent Canberra side apart.
"This is the challenging thing. We've got to learn, as a young team, how to rock up through fatigue and tough scheduling, wins and losses, and still be able to do our basketball job," Veal said.
"We've still got to rock up and play basketball in the way we need to. What we learnt [last week] is that we need to look after our bodies, we need to adapt quicker when opposition teams make changes and adjustments.
"Teams are going to do that to us. We were arguably the in-form over the last month. Teams are going to look what we're doing, how we're scoring and try to pick it apart.
"It's a compliment, but we can't sit on that compliment. We need to have a look at how people are picking us apart and one up that and be smart against them."
