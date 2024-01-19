Alchemy Chorus returns in full voice from February

Canberra's wonderful Alchemy Chorus gets back into the swing of things from February 1.
The inclusive choir is specially designed for couples where one is living with dementia.
It was started in 2016 by Brian Triglone who was inspired by a similar one in the United States he saw on YouTube.
The music is a way of being transported from the everyday for a couple of hours.
It's about companionship and community and being with people who understand.
The choir meets every Thursday from 10am to 2pm (during school terms) at the Hughes Community Centre.
No experience is needed and there's no auditions. It's all about "a fun-filled morning of singing, sharing and caring".
The way the choir has become an important part of the Hughes community is no more clear than in the story of "Claire's Chair".
A much-loved member of the choir, Claire Virtue, was remembered with the installation of a "Claire's Chair" at St Andrew's Village in Hughes (now owned by Warrigal aged care).
Claire, who had dementia, and Barrie, were members of the choir for several years.
Claire died on June 20, aged 91.
A chair in her memory was installed at the retirement village, with the Alchemy Chorus performing.
Also there were the teachers and children of the nearby Hughes preschool, who donated the chair.
When the children and teachers went for walks, they would call out to the Virtues "Claire and Barrie are you there?" and the couple would come out to their balcony and sing songs to the children and talk to them.
Mr Virtue, 91, the principal private secretary to then deputy prime minister Doug Anthony, still makes it to the choir.
And the Hughes preschoolers also take part in special activities of the Alchemy Chorus, including at Christmas time.
If you are interested in joining the Alchemy Chorus, please email them before attending at alchemychorus@gmail.com
You can also find more details at www.alchemychorus.com
