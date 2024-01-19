The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alchemy Chorus returns in full voice from February

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated January 19 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's wonderful Alchemy Chorus gets back into the swing of things from February 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.