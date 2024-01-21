Times Past: January 22, 1988

The Swiss entrant in the tall-ships event organised by the Australian Bicentennial Authority was apparently left lying at anchor somewhere near Jervis Bay while its captain continued the journey to Sydney by land, after the desertion of nearly all of the crew, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1988.
Captain Wolfram Just, of the 22m Galateia, advised ABA organisers that he was near Point Perpendicular and intended putting into a nearby bay and leaving the ketch there.
The Galateia was searched for off Batemans Bay on Wednesday. When the ketch was towed into Batemans Bay in the afternoon, three crew members "jumped ship", saying other crew members had deserted earlier and the only remaining people were the captain, the engineer and two paying passengers.
The Galateia slipped out of Batemans Bay early yesterday, allegedly without paying the cost of towing into harbour.
A spokesman at the ABA's media centre at Darling Harbour said that he did not expect to have any further contact with the ketch as the captain was probably on his way to Sydney.
He said any payment for something such as towing would be entirely a matter for negotiation between the Galateia and the other party.
The spokesman said also that he had "heard rumours" of the desertion of the crew but he said he could not comment on them.
Members of the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol at Narooma, Ulladulla, Moruya and Batemans Bay are annoyed at the problems caused by the ketch.
A spokesman for the Batemans Bay coastal patrol said a radio call for assistance had been received from the Galateia about on Wednesday. The captain had said he was in heavy seas with his engine inoperable and requested a tow.
He had given his position as about three nautical miles off Broulee Island and based on that, the cost of a tow had been estimated at $150 to $200.
The captain apparently had agreed to the price. A boat capable of towing the ketch was put to sea about 9.45am.
But the boat could not find the Galateia. Over the next several hours, the captain of Galateia sent five indications of his location, all quite different.
"I couldn't understand it," the coastal patrol spokesman said. "This fellow had apparently sailed halfway around the world and could not give us an accurate position.
"But he said his radar wasn't working and he had been having problems with his [navigation equipment]."
