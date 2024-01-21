The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 22, 1988

January 22 2024 - 1:00am
The Swiss entrant in the tall-ships event organised by the Australian Bicentennial Authority was apparently left lying at anchor somewhere near Jervis Bay while its captain continued the journey to Sydney by land, after the desertion of nearly all of the crew, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1988.

