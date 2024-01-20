Here's how much patients saved on prescriptions last year

The ACT has saved $6.2 million on 500,000 prescriptions in the last year under federal policies, according to new figures from the Albanese government.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Health Minister Mark Butler will declare on Sunday that Australians across the country overall saved $240 million since his government lowered the maximum cost of prescription medications on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme in January last year.
The government says that its controversial 60-day dispensing laws, introduced in September, have also saved patients a further $7.2 million.
"With cheaper medicines we are supporting millions of Australians with chronic, ongoing conditions so they don't have to choose between health care and paying bills," Mr Butler said in a statement ahead of Sunday's announcement.
The news come as the government faces increasing pressure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, with recent polls indicating waning support for Labor.
The government figures show that NSW residents made the biggest savings last year, with $75 million saved on 6.7 million prescriptions. Victoria was a close second, with $63 million saved on 5.6 million scripts.
Mr Butler will also share on Sunday that Opdualag will be added to the PBS for the first time, which treats advanced-stage melanoma that has spread and cannot be surgically removed.
The minister says the change, expected to benefit 940 people a year, will save patients hundreds-of-thousands of dollars.
"The listing of Opdualag will be life changing for Australians living with advanced-stage melanoma," Mr Butler said.
"Instead of paying over $315,000 for treatment, now the maximum they will pay is PBS prices."
READ MORE:
While Labor maintains its 60-day dispensing policy is helping patients save money by allowing them to pay one dispensing fee for two-months worth of certain medicines, some pharmacists have argued the cost is simply being passed onto them.
Pharmacists made headlines last September after travelling across the country to protest the change in Parliament House, warning at the time that the loss of revenue could threaten 18,000 jobs for women and see pharmacies in regional and rural communities close down.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.