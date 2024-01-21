The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why we're ready to switch to four-year terms for Federal Parliament

By Colleen Lewis
January 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It appears to make little sense for the electoral cycle at the federal level to remain at its current three-year maximum term, especially when every Australian state has adopted a four-year cycle without any adverse consequences for voters or governments.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.