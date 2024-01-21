Is there any hope for elevating the nation?

Our tourism campaign should be "who the bloody hell are we?" There are moments when we look as though we are capable of breaking the bonds of the 19th century and becoming a nation at one. Keating's Redfern Speech, which former prime minister, Tony Abbott, once praised in Parliament when he was leader of the Opposition. Cathy Freeman's Olympic win. The reconciliation bridge walks. Rudd's apology speech. But they are few and far between.

