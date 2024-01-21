Is there any hope for elevating the nation?

As we, once again, consider questions of national identity on this most inappropriate of dates (January 26), the division in this nation becomes clearer and, unfortunately, larger.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is not only a call by the First Peoples of these lands, skies and waters for recognition and voice, truth-telling and treaty-making, but also a gracious invitation to the rest of us for connection and national unity.
So last year's referendum failure makes this year's "Australia Day" particularly confronting.
Once again, we failed to move beyond our colonial structures and strictures. So here we are, a nation in the 21st century with a foreign king as our head of state and a constitution that not only fails to recognise the First Peoples but retains an active racist clause in it that enables laws to be made for them without their consent or even their consideration.
We are truly a relic of the 19th century. No wonder our national day celebrates invasion and colonisation rather than nationhood. All our national day does is highlight our division, disunity and identity confusion.
Even Woolworths and Aldi get it (although their decision to not stock specific Australia Day goods is based more on economics than politics).
Post-referendum we are seeing governments and major parties conflating the referendum result with an outright rejection of any notion that First Nations peoples should have a say in laws, policies and programs that directly affect them.
It's been expressed in official letters from governments and oppositions: "Australians have said they are not ready for the Voice and governments must listen."
But what has actually been rejected is changing the constitution - after all we have only done it eight times despite 45 attempts. That does not mean a rejection of the frankly conservative notion that people should have a say in matters that directly affect them.
ANU's Analysis of the 2023 Voice Referendum and related attitudes notes that "even after the referendum, 87.0 per cent of Australians think that 'it is important for First Nations peoples to have a voice/say in matters that affect them'". "Around three-quarters of 'no' voters (76.0 per cent) agree with the statement."
We must acknowledge that more people supported the Voice (nearly 40 per cent) than supported any political party at the national level, including the current government.
The cause for recognition, voice, truth and treaty is one to be reframed not abandoned. There is hope for unity; hope for elevating the nation. But there are those peddling real division.
We are even seeing a move against basic decent respect and recognition of the First Peoples as some local councils, political parties and organisations reject welcome/acknowledgement of country.
All built on an assumption of an electoral sentiment that doesn't exist. Our national tragedy, of which we are continually reminded each and every January 26, is that we don't really know who we are.
Our tourism campaign should be "who the bloody hell are we?" There are moments when we look as though we are capable of breaking the bonds of the 19th century and becoming a nation at one. Keating's Redfern Speech, which former prime minister, Tony Abbott, once praised in Parliament when he was leader of the Opposition. Cathy Freeman's Olympic win. The reconciliation bridge walks. Rudd's apology speech. But they are few and far between.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart represents an opportunity to elevate the nation. It speaks of a sovereignty beyond that of the current King of England (and therefore Australia) which comes from the spirit of the lands, waters and skies which First Nations people hold dear as kin and custodian.
It suggests that all can feel connected to country and that the polity of country and First Nations be given recognition and voice in the newer polity of what we now call Australia. It suggests that the road to true nationhood will be paved by processes of truth-telling and treaty-making.
And it proffers that those processes will improve outcomes for First Nations people and unite the nation based on honour and justice.
Responding positively to the Uluru Statement from the Heart's invitation, in whatever way and whichever order, is the best way we can build a national identity beyond white-guilt and colonial denialism.
Until we work on ourselves and listen to the wisdom of the First Nations leaders of these lands, waters and skies, we will never elevate the nation.
Surely, to be a grown-up nation we must have proper national foundations based on truth-telling and not some colonial palimpsest that ignores millennia of First Peoples kinship with country. Otherwise we remain a nation built on the shifting sands of historical theft and the lies we tell ourselves.
