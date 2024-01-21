Are we losing our grip on road safety?

We often benchmark our progress against other developed nations. Take the United States, for example. Rewinding to the mid-1970s, the risk of road death per 100,000 people was comparable between Australia (27 deaths) and the US (21 deaths). However, our trajectory in reducing these numbers has been steadier and had more impact. The road death risk is about five per 100,000 in Australia nowadays, compared to around 12 in the US.

