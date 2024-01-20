Cinemagoers forced to ditch their flick as Canberra Centre briefly evacuated

Canberra cinemagoers were forced to abandon their screenings on Saturday night after the Canberra Centre was evacuated.
Dendy cinemas were evacuated just after 8pm, with witnesses reporting at least two fire trucks and a police car on the scene.
But ACT Emergency Services Agency told The Canberra Times that it was a false alarm, and that emergency personnel were in the building's pump room looking to de-activate the fire alarm.
Guests were welcomed back into the building around 8.30pm.
