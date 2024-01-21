It's not the thought that counts with government gift giving. There are rules

They say that it's not the gift that counts, but the thought behind it.
And in the case of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, the gift you receive is a direct reflection of how important you're thought to be.
A tender notice for the provision of government gifts was published last week, calling for a supplier who has the "capability and capacity to supply a range of uniquely Australian gifts" that officials can give away.
Included in tender's accompanying statement of requirements was a list detailing how expensive someone's gift should be, depending on their status (these figures are also published a few layers into the department's official website, should you want to peruse them yourself).
Heads of state or heads of government should receive a gift worth up to $750, according to the document's section titled "notional gift values". Government-to-government gifts should be worth up to $300.
Senior ministers can have something up to $250, while junior ministers or other officials are budgeted $150. Meanwhile, drivers, security, and hotel staff should know that anything receive is capped at $25.
The statement goes on to say that some gifts may fall outside these ranges, and that while a gift shouldn't exceed the recommended upper limit, there may be times when a gift of lesser value is appropriate.
"Discretion and judgement may be required in relation to the status of some gift recipients," the statement reads.
"... For example, it may be difficult to determine the status of all recipients and/or the category of gifts applying, such as gifts to be presented to spouses, or to institutions such as hospitals and schools".
We also learnt what kinds of gifts tend to fall into each price point.
For example, those $25 gifts for security and hotel staff? They tend to include things like key tags, leather pens, book marks, and mugs.
At the other end of the spectrum, anyone receiving gifts worth more than $300 or above (we're looking at you, heads of state) can expect opal or pearl jewellery, cuff links, leather boots, and Indigenous artwork (which should include a certificate of authenticity, artist's bio, and story around the piece).
The department says it wants the supplier to develop a 24-hour online ordering system for officeholders to view and select gifts. But they also need to be able to track down and wrap gifts that officeholders have spotted themselves, or have sought out especially to match the recipient's interests, like musical instruments or special books.
Despite going to these lengths, it turns out that the department doesn't even see Australia as much of a gift giver.
"Although Australia is not traditionally a gift giving country, other countries' customs, good manners and goodwill may necessitate the presentation of gifts when Australian officeholders travel overseas or receive foreign dignitaries and officials in Australia," the statement of requirements opens with.
And you thought your family's gift-giving politics was stressful.
