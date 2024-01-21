The booming Canberra car meet with a golden rule: no 'hoonage'

It's the car-gathering phenomena which was massively popular decades ago and since the COVID pandemic lifted, now has become huge again.
And Canberra - which has been a vehicle enthusiast stronghold for years - is now fully swept up in it, with Sunday's latest informal gathering attracting more than 500 cars and a multitude of onlookers.
Canberra cars n' coffee started in a freezing Majura carpark in mid-July last year, with around 150 cars. Now the social media-generated event has gathered an extraordinary momentum.
From a car fan's perspective, a most agreeable element to cars 'n coffee is its diversity and inclusiveness, with expensive sports cars side-by-side with humble Holden Geminis, and immaculate hot rods parked up alongside four-wheel drive utes.
Each, as they say, to his or her own. It's a relaxed and genial environment where like-minded people mingle and chat, and naturally, the coffee vans do a roaring trade.
It delivers a complete flipside to the recent Summernats controversy; there's no entry fee to cars n' coffee; no merchandise, no security guards and no alcohol. And all the cars are road registered.
"Everyone's welcome, there's only one golden rule: no hoonage," event organiser and muscle car enthusiast Brett "Wombat" Hotston said.
Such "hoonage" cost the organisers their most ideal meet location at Majura Park when a couple of attendees decided to do some impromptu car park drifting on the way out.
"That [hooning] buggered it for us; Canberra Airport said we couldn't come back," 'Wombat' said.
"We've tried a few other places since then and this one [at Acton] is not bad, but it's actually not big enough now with the number of cars that are rocking up.
"This [the event] is getting bigger than Ben Hur, which I suppose is a good thing in one way, but creates problems from another.
"We had [deputy ACT Liberal leader] Leeane Castley out here and she loves her cars, she's supportive so maybe something may come of that."
Craig White took delivery of his powder blue, mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette just a few days before Sunday's gathering, and the stunning sports car drew an instant crowd on arrival.
Showing admirable patience and dedication, Mr White placed his name on the waiting list three years and in June last year, finally got the call that he could select his colour and options.
It was built in right-hand drive at the General Motors factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky in August, then took just over four months to make the long trip to Australia.
"I know it's been called a poor man's Ferrari or Lamborghini and all that but I don't care; I've always wanted a Lambo but I know I could never afford one," Mr White said.
"So the Corvette is a compromise, but it's a pretty nice one!"
The bright red, all-alloy 1991 first generation Honda NSX owned by retired ACT public servant Dave Clarke is another which was on his wish list for a long time.
He finally found a pristine example of the Japanese sports car three years ago in Victoria and bought it during the height of the pandemic, taking delivery off the back of a truck in the carpark at the Yass service centre.
"It was a strange place to meet but the delivery driver didn't want to cross another border because I guess he thought he might not get back into Victoria," Mr Clarke said.
