The Canberra Times

Sodden northern Australia on cyclone, flood watch

By Duncan Murray
January 21 2024 - 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More people could be evacuated from Australia's flood-hit regions as another cyclone threat looms. (Brian Cassey/AAP PHOTOS)
More people could be evacuated from Australia's flood-hit regions as another cyclone threat looms. (Brian Cassey/AAP PHOTOS)

Northern Australia is battening down the hatches as the Bureau of Meteorology warns intensifying activity in the Coral Sea will likely result in the formation of Cyclone Kirrily.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.