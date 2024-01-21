Collingwood's AFL social media boast backfires

An attempt to promote new AFL facilities at Collingwood Magpies' training headquarters spectacularly backfired over the weekend.
The controversy emerged when Collingwood posted a video to their social media accounts showing star AFL defender Jeremy Howe boasting about their new indoor training facility.
"The boys are having a hell of a time in here, so looking forward to it," Howe said in the video.
Problem is, the "newly, fresh-laid indoor court" he described that is being used by the AFL team, was formerly the training area of Collingwood's now defunct Super Netball side, but no mention was made of its previous use.
The netball training facilities - that included a full court - were developed with the help of a $15 million federal government grant for women's sports, but last year the Magpies sensationally decided to remove the team from Super Netball, citing major financial strain.
The Magpies had struggled to gain a big Super Netball following and did not experience much success on the court either in their seven years in the competition, finishing with a record of 36 wins, 62 defeats and three draws from 101 matches.
The new Collingwood AFL facilities will be shared with the club's AFLW team too, but many reactions to the Magpies' social media post about the facility renovation were highly critical.
The area is now covered in artificial turf as a miniature football field with netting, basketball nets, and Collingwood's AFL banners hanging over the tarp-covered former grandstand seating.
The 2024 Super Netball season gets under way on April 13, with new team replacing Collingwood, the Melbourne Mavericks, to play their first-ever league match against city rivals the Vixens on April 14.
Decorated coach and former England star Tracey Neville will be at the helm of the Mavericks, and has had less than four months to build a squad from scratch before the opening round.
The new team is owned by the media group Sports Entertainment Network which has radio network SEN and the Perth Wildcats NBL side among four basketball teams in its stable.
SEN boss Craig Hutchison was confident the netball franchise would turn a profit.
"We have four sports teams and this was a little sooner than we had intended to branch out into the fifth but the opportunity to do that was great," he said last year.
"This will be the first of many moves for us in the sport, we can't wait to get into it.
"It's very rare that you get to build a sporting team from the ground up ... with a fresh set of eyes, fresh perspective and the ability to be unencumbered by history, that's a great opportunity."
England international Eleanor Cardwell will spearhead the Mavericks in their inaugural season as their high-profile signing.
After helping Adelaide secure the 2023 title, Cardwell, who won the MVP award in the grand final win over NSW Swifts, will join her former national coach Neville.
"El (Cardwell) has grown as a player and an individual over the last three years and is one of the dominant forces in International netball," Neville said. "She is such a strong target under the post."
