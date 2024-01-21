Canberrans beat the heat at popular water park

Canberrans flocked to the waterpark on Sunday to make the most of the sun and the scorching heat.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures would reach a top of 33 degrees on Sunday before falling to a cooler 26 for the start of the week.
Enjoying the hot weather and final days of the school holiday were brothers Ben, 9, and Tommy Honer, 7, who climbed the inflatable obstacle course at the Big Splash water park in Macquarie.
Mum Christine Carver said the waterpark was the kids' favourite place to go on a hot day.
"It's also a school holiday treat, we've got the time off and the weather's nice," she said.
The family's last trip to the water park ended with a storm, so they were taking advantage of the sun.
"The last time we were here it was 36 and then it stormed, it was torrential, so it ended quite abruptly," Ms Carver said.
"You don't know what you're going to get."
Lines formed for water slides and other attractions. Among the most popular was the inflatable obstacle course, which facility manager Tanya Wheeler said was a new addition to the park.
She said water park had between 1200 and 1300 visitors on Sunday.
"The hotter it gets, the more people come," she said.
Temperatures will hover in the mid 20s early in the week, falling to a low of 14 overnight on Monday and Tuesday.
Tuesday could also see a possible shower during the day before temperatures climb back into the 30s.
But Australia Day events may need to he held indoors this year with the bureau forecasting a 70 percent chance of showers on the Friday.
The day will see a top of 29 degrees and a low of 19, leading into a mostly sunny start to the weekend.
Locals can expect a top of of 27 degrees on Saturday with a low of 13 and a slight chance of a shower.
Monday - min 14, max 26. Partly cloudy.
Tuesday - min 13, max 25. Cloudy, with some possible rainfall.
Wednesday - min 13, max 31. Partly cloudy.
Thursday - min 19, max 34. Mostly sunny in the morning with a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
Friday - min 19, max 29. Partly cloudy with a high chance of showers.
Saturday - min 13, max 27. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower.
Sunday - min 12, max 28. Partly cloudy.
(Source: Bureau of Meteorology)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.