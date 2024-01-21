Camus shakes off 'pressure' with first major win since French defection

Young Canberran-born tennis star Charlie Camus kicked off his first junior grand slam since switching to represent France in winning style on Sunday.
Camus, 17, recently made a shock defection from representing Australia in tennis, to France, the birth nation of his father, Olivier.
At the Australian Open Juniors in Melbourne Park, Camus began his French switch with a singles win in the opening round, defeating Romania's Radu Turcanu in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Camus will now progress to the second round of a junior major for the first time in his blossoming career after six early exists in previous attempts.
Turkey's Atakan Karahan awaits Camus next, and as the ninth seed the Frenchman ranked world No.15 in juniors will be the favourite.
"It was good for him to get the win, especially under the French flag where there was added pressure playing in Australia," Camus' father told The Canberra Times.
"He was very disciplined, tough and he found a way to manage the emotions to get on top.
"It was really pleasing to see, and winning at a grand slam was something he really wanted to do.
"He had a lot of French supporters on his court, and [world no.79] Luca Van Assche came and watched him, so that was very positive."
The teen is also playing in the boys doubles at the Australian Open Juniors alongside NSW product Pavle Marinkov.
Camus was named Australia's best junior at the John Newcombe Medal in December just as news of his departure from the National Tennis Academy in Brisbane emerged.
Camus' move to join the French Tennis Federation's National Training Centre (CNE) in Paris was confirmed in January after first being reported by The Canberra Times a month earlier, with the opportunity for greater support and development cited as reasons for the change.
"It was his decision in the end. The program in place is fantastic and he's training with top-100 players," Olivier Camus said of his son, who is fluent in French.
"The first two days he was there he trained with Lucas Pouille, so he's training with world class players and he's very confident it will take him where he wants to be.
"He's got two coaches working closely with him. They're very relaxed and knowledgeable in their approach and very open to communication with the family, so it's been great."
While he is back in Australia for the junior grand slam, Camus is now based in France where he continues his tennis development while his family - including tennis-playing brother Tommy - remain in Canberra.
