Police investigate suspicious fire at an ACT government building

Police are investigating a small fire, believed to be deliberately lit, at an ACT government-owned building in Curtin on Sunday.
ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing responded to the fire on Carruthers Street at about 3.20pm.
A police spokesperson said the fire was deemed to have been deliberately lit but there was no structural damage.
Anyone with any information about the incident, including anyone who saw people at the building prior to 3.20pm on Sunday, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au, quoting reference P2226087.
