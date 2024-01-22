'Central Park' development to bring 152 homes to Denman North

A new development, dubbed Central Park, proposes to bring 152 townhouses and apartments to Denman North, with a strong focus on green spaces.
Bronte Group, the project management arm of local construction company Nikias Diamond, has submitted a development application for block 1, section 98 Denman Prospect.
The largest development site in Denman Prospect, the block spans 15,000 square metres of land north of Lex Watson Circuit in the third stage of the suburb.
The $40.8 million development is proposed to include 152 townhouses and apartments across eight separate buildings, with one basement level underneath.
Plans include 42 townhouses along the eastern and southern boundary of the site, across five buildings measuring three storeys high.
Three buildings, ranging in height between three and six storeys, would house 62 apartments. Another 48 walk-up apartments are proposed across the remaining two buildings.
The plans include 217 resident car parking spaces and 38 visitor car spaces.
One commercial unit is also included in the plans, with 11 car spaces.
The application states about 21.5 per cent of the development site will be dedicated to communal open space and another 21.5 per cent will be deep soil planting areas.
It was this focus on green spaces, and the block's location, that inspired the name Central Park, Bronte Group director Jack Mason said.
"Just to the north of the block is a community garden for the residents to enjoy and it's also going to be surrounded by parks and playgrounds," he said.
Designed by Stewart Architecture, the townhouses and apartments had been positioned to maximise natural light and views, Mr Mason said.
The National Capital Design Review Panel commended Bronte Group for its focus on deep root planting but encouraged more of an emphasis on sustainable living principles.
In response the developer stated landscaping and sustainability was a "major focus of the overall design".
"The provision of landscaped areas will reduce the urban heat island effect and increase canopy coverage," the group stated.
"The proposed development will achieve energy efficiency through the installation of energy efficient appliances and tapware."
The developer also noted 60 per cent of townhouses would achieve natural cross flow ventilation and 87 per cent of dwellings would achieve solar access.
Bicycle storage was included for residents, while provisions for electric vehicles were also intended to be included, the developer stated.
A range of dwelling types have been included in the design, starting from one-bedroom apartments up to three-bedroom townhouses.
The mix of homes would appeal to a broad spectrum of buyers, including first home buyers, investors and owner occupiers, Mr Mason said.
"We're designed it around the demand for our other projects that we've completed in Denman Prospect as well, so we're evolving our product offering based on the market demand," he said.
The group has recently received approval for a 71-dwelling project also in Denman North, to be called Solai. The apartments and townhouses are expected to be available for sale in February.
Denman North is the third stage of Denman Prospect, being developed by Terry Snow's Capital Estate Developments.
Capital Estate Developments is building a 700-apartment development in Denman North, called The Borough, which will include hundreds of build-to-rent homes.
Originally proposed as a development entirely for long-term rental properties, The Borough will now include some apartments for sale.
Public comments on the development application for Central Park close on February 12.
