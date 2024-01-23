The Canberra Times
Celebrate Australia Day, day and night

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
January 24 2024 - 5:30am
Regatta Point

Family and friends gather at Regatta Point for a past Australia Day. Picture by Jay Cronan
Celebrate Australia Day at Regatta Point Precinct with a community sausage sizzle (10.30am to 2pm) which will be free for the first thousand attendees and cost a gold coin donation thereafter. There will be family friendly games including connect four, cornhole, soccer and giant jenga, plus kids' face painting and balloon twisting (all 10.30am to 2pm). From 10.30am to 12.30pm, solo artist Minh Ha will create his raw blues and roots feel for his audience. From 12.30pm to 2pm, autobiographical singer-songwriter Areta Kaur will perform. From 10.30am to 2pm will be roving performers from Warehouse Circus. The Brumbies will also make a special appearance. See: events.canberra.com.au/australia-day.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

