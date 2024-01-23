Celebrate Australia Day, day and night

All are invited for a free day of music, dance, art, conversation and connection from 9.30am to 4pm. Featuring local and regional First Nations Traditional Custodians, along with musicians, poets, artists and performers from diverse backgrounds, the day will consider what it means to belong. The day begins with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony at 9.30pm. Bring your friends, family and a picnic blanket. Relax by the lake with live bands and cultural performances, join a yarning circle or a hands-on creative activity suited to all ages or explore the museum's exhibitions with a curator-led tour. Try your hand (and feet) in dance and movement workshops, weave with local materials, hear multilingual poetry and enjoy free entry to the Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre play space. Spaces are limited and bookings are essential for some activities. See: nma.gov.au.

