Celebrate Australia Day, day and night

Celebrate Australia Day at Regatta Point Precinct with a community sausage sizzle (10.30am to 2pm) which will be free for the first thousand attendees and cost a gold coin donation thereafter. There will be family friendly games including connect four, cornhole, soccer and giant jenga, plus kids' face painting and balloon twisting (all 10.30am to 2pm). From 10.30am to 12.30pm, solo artist Minh Ha will create his raw blues and roots feel for his audience. From 12.30pm to 2pm, autobiographical singer-songwriter Areta Kaur will perform. From 10.30am to 2pm will be roving performers from Warehouse Circus. The Brumbies will also make a special appearance. See: events.canberra.com.au/australia-day.
All are invited for a free day of music, dance, art, conversation and connection from 9.30am to 4pm. Featuring local and regional First Nations Traditional Custodians, along with musicians, poets, artists and performers from diverse backgrounds, the day will consider what it means to belong. The day begins with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony at 9.30pm. Bring your friends, family and a picnic blanket. Relax by the lake with live bands and cultural performances, join a yarning circle or a hands-on creative activity suited to all ages or explore the museum's exhibitions with a curator-led tour. Try your hand (and feet) in dance and movement workshops, weave with local materials, hear multilingual poetry and enjoy free entry to the Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre play space. Spaces are limited and bookings are essential for some activities. See: nma.gov.au.
From Thursday to Saturday, Canberra's sky will be transformed into a canvas of lights by 600 drones. From 5pm each evening, wander through the night markets at Commonwealth Place offering a variety of multicultural cuisines and drinks. Discover local artisans and enjoy live music and roving performances from stilt-walkers, jugglers and magicians. From 8.30pm, the Drone SkyShows from AGB Creative will paint three stories above. We will be welcomed to country in Yumalundi, inspired by nature's gifts in Rejoice, and celebrate in One & Free. This free event is suitable for all ages. To stay updated with new event details, register via eventbrite.com.au.
The Federation of Chinese Community of Canberra Inc (FCCCI) is presenting what is billed as a concert to mark Australia Day. In fact it's more than a concert, being filled with singing, dance, martial arts and musical instruments. Some food stalls will be at the venue. It's on from 10.30am to 3pm at Beijing Garden, Nara Peace Park, Flynn Drive, Yarralumla. See: fccci.org.au.
Australia Day is big, but there's more on this weekend. On Friday at 6pm (doors open 5.30pm), guitar duo Crossing Strings - also known as Carina Maria Linder and Markus Schlesinger - will perform a diverse mix of original compositions and self-arranged classical, jazzy, and pop evergreens in a multifaceted symbiosis of classical music, jazz, and popular music, taking the audience to completely new and unfamiliar musical realms.
They are touring with their latest album Intersections. On Sunday at 4pm in Songs of Loss and Loss, Dial M (Melody Neilsen - vocals; James Woodman - piano; Barnaby Briggs - bass; Stephen Richards - drums) will perform songs by the Broadway composer and lyricist Cole Porter, whose musicals included Anything Goes and Kiss Me Kate.
And on Sunday at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm), Winston will perform. This emerging young Canberra seven-piece ensemble formed in school and after many performances in that context are marking their official live debut here. They will play a mix of pop, jazz fusion, alternative rock, funk, art music and more.
Also playing will be Lincoln Watson, frontman of Canberra band You Tell Me, in a solo set demonstrating his musical and songwriting skill playing covers and originals on acoustic guitar. Multi-instrumentalist Oscar Lubbock has interests in a variety of styles. See: smithsalternative.com.
The Wirajuri language title (M, 64 minutes) in English means "remember, know, think" and Wiradjuri artist Jazz Money's 2023 film is a lyrical journey of archival footage and sound, poetry and original composition. It is an examination of how archives and the legacies of collection affect First Nations people and wider Australia. Commissioned by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, it was born from a desire to make sense of the archival inheritances that shape our present realities. Through film, television, audio and music recordings, the film is a poem in five acts that attempts to acknowledge the horrors, joys and beauties held within the archive. The film includes original poetry written and performed by Jazz Money and an original score by Filipino-Aboriginal rapper and composer Dobby (Rhyan Clapham). Arc Cinema, Friday January 26, 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
In Geoffrey Wright's 1992 film (R, 94 minutes), a gang of neo-Nazi skinheads, including Hando (Russell Crowe) and Davey (Daniel Pollock), come into conflict with a group of Vietnamese migrants in this confronting depiction of race-based violence in Australia. The film won AFI Awards for Crowe as lead actor, score and sound. It's presented as part of the archive's Nefarious Australia series. Arc Cinema, Saturday January 27, 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Presented as part of the archive's Nefarious Australia series, Justin (Snowtown) Kurzel's 2021 film (MA15+, 112 minutes) is a portrait of the man responsible for the Port Arthur massacre. Kurzel was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for this psychological exploration of a nation-changing act and Caleb Laundry Jones won best actor for his portrayal of "Nitram" (the nickname Martin Bryant's school bullies used for him). Arc Cinema, Sunday January 28, 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
