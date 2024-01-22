A Midsummer's Night Dream brings 'The Great' actor to Canberra

It's one of the world's most well-known plays and, this year, Bell Shakespeare is bringing it to Canberra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Australian theatre company announced that Richard Pyros, who featured alongside Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in The Great, and Matu Ngaropo will join the cast of the upcoming production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.
Directed by Bell Shakespeare artistic director Peter Evans, the fast-paced production takes Shakespeare's classic comedy and gives it new life, brimming with magic, mirth and mayhem.
The season will open at the Sydney Opera House, before touring nationally to venues that it didn't reach in 2021 after disruptions due to COVID lockdowns and border closures, offering audiences in these states and territories another chance to see the funny and family-friendly reimagining of this perennial favourite.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream is very special to me, and whether you are revisiting an old friend in this play or are brand new to Shakespeare, it is a play to treasure," Evans says.
"We set a galloping pace as each of the three interwoven storylines play out, heightening the hilarity as misunderstandings lead to chaos. This truly is a play everyone can enjoy, and a great introduction to Shakespeare for the whole family."
Pyros will star as Oberon, while Bottom will be played by Ngaropo, known for his recent role as George Washington in the Australian version of Hamilton.
They join the previously announced cast of Ahunim Abebe, who makes her mainstage theatre debut as Hermia, Isabel Burton (Helena), Mike Howlett (Demetrius), Ella Prince (Puck), Imogen Sage (Titania/Hippolyta/Quince) and Laurence Young (Lysander).
Evans will aim to focus on the play within the play element of A Midsummer Night's Dream, looking at the illusion of theatre and performance itself, with the assistance of movement director Nigel Poulton.
The production is set to be at the Canberra Theatre Centre from June 7 to 15. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.