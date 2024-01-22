The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A Midsummer's Night Dream brings 'The Great' actor to Canberra

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 22 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Midsummer Night's Dream will be in Canberra in June. Picture supplied
A Midsummer Night's Dream will be in Canberra in June. Picture supplied

It's one of the world's most well-known plays and, this year, Bell Shakespeare is bringing it to Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.