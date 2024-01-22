Accused burglar 'caught red-handed' allegedly stealing APS devices

An accused burglar has been "caught red-handed" allegedly stealing several items, including a federal government-issued phone and laptop, from a public servant's home.
Zhanee Anne Nora Cameron-Martin, 27, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court after being charged with burglary and attempting to take a motor vehicle without consent.
The woman did not enter pleas.
Police documents tendered to the court detail Cameron-Martin's alleged crimes, which are said to have taken place on Saturday afternoon at a Canberra family home.
After being away for several days, police claim one of the family's children returned to the home to find Cameron-Martin inside the driver's seat one of their cars parked in the driveway.
The family member approached the car, which was idling, and asked the woman what she was doing there.
Documents state Cameron-Martin "answered that her dad had asked her to be there but refused to elaborate as to who her father was".
Allegedly in possession of several sets of keys belonging to family members, the woman exited the car and retrieved three bags, one said to have been full of laptops, from the boot.
Prosecutor Harry Wagner, who opposed the bail application, described the woman as "seemingly undeterred when she is caught red-handed".
The family identified several missing items from their home, with several drawers, cupboards and storage areas inside found left open.
Documents state the missing items included an iPhone and laptop issued by the Department of Home Affairs, and several items of jewellery.
Cameron-Martin was arrested later that night and found with several allegedly stolen items, including the iPhone with a Department of Home Affairs identification barcode.
Legal Aid Lawyer Sarah Higgs said court conditions could mitigate any risks of her client offending and that the woman was in the process of finding employment at a tip.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston granted the woman's conditional release on a number of conditions.
"You should be aware that if you are seen to breach these bail conditions or seen to be offending, the court will have grave concerns about releasing you," Mr Theakston said.
"Yep," she responded.
Cameron-Martin is set to face court against next month.
