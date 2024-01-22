Waramanga man uses power tools to steal dog from pound: police

A Waramanga man used power tools to break into the pound and steal a seven-month-old dog that had been seized from him, police say.
Police accused Kyle Martin Hiscox, 34, of using the tools to damage locks and break into the cage where the pup was housed at the Domestic Animal Services facility in Symonston about 11pm on Saturday.
They said the dog had previously been seized from him for failing to comply with ownership requirements.
No other dogs were taken during the incident.
Police said they received a report of an overnight burglary and a missing dog on the Sunday, and used CCTV footage to identify Hiscox.
Police and Domestic Animal Services officers went to his home, where they found the stolen dog.
He was charged with burglary when he appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday. He was granted bail on the condition he did not go within 100m of the pound.
