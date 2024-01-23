Bent cop's death shines light on the ugly '80s

Retired architect Emile writes: "When I did my degree at Sydney University we were taught the rudiments of every trade and given a grounding in the legal structures which surround development. This equipped us not only to design buildings, but also to specify the materials and construction methods, and to know when work was substandard. The contract then set them in stone for that project. We then administered the contract, ensuring builders performed their duties exactly as specified. In the early 1980s the rise of D&C, design and construct, saw the emergence of 'project managers' who suborned the client base into believing they could do our work better than we, and for less cost. Well today's clusterf--- proves the adage that you get what you paid for. We are now too far down the road to find our way back, there's just too much to unpick."