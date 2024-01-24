The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

Frustrated with regional comms? Here's the next shot at fixing it

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated January 25 2024 - 8:25am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alannah MacTiernan says telecommunications are notoriously "not a fixed thing" as standards constantly change, but she is now tasked at looking for failures and fixes for the regions, particularly covering extreme weather events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.