There is no such word as "flutterability", but about 15 seconds after the unfurling of the giant flag above the then-new Parliament House site, one on-looker noted that the flag's "flutterability" was pretty good.
On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported about the first time a flag fluttered about the site, and with a morning as still as it was on the day of unfurling, there was some doubt about whether the flag (12.8m by 6.4m) would actually get moving.
An almost perfect stillness enveloped the Capital Hill site, but technology came to the rescue, and a slight breeze emitted from the flagpole to give the impression of a majestic flutter.
The occasion was suitability egalitarian, with a few invited dignitaries, heavies from the Parliament House Construction Authority and the ubiquitous media being outflanked by several thousand construction workers, who downed hard hats to witness the historic event.
There were numerous speeches for the occasion and once they were concluded, the unfurling of the flag was to happen to the tunes of Advance Australia Fair played by the RMC Military Band.
However, the singing was somewhat less than lusty, as the eyes of guests and several hundred construction workers were fixed on the slowly unfurling flag.
But if Australians are not very good at singing, they have a great talent for yelling and clapping, which became obvious as the giant flag slowly unfurled.
