Times Past: January 24, 1966

It was a sad day for trainspotters in 1966, when the last steam train travelled along the Captains Flat and Bungendore branch train line.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The arrival of the final steam train was so popular among Captains Flat residents that it received more photographic coverage than Sir Robert Menzies, The Canberra Times reported on this day on January 24, 1966.
When the 32 Class engines 3214 and 3324 hauled the train into Captains Flat station, at least 200 of its 300 passengers were waiting with cameras to capture the steam train. Hundreds of steam engine fans from Sydney made the seven-and-a-half-hour journey to catch a glimpse.
Denis Worland, 14, and nine-year-old Allan Gordon were photographed crouching by the tracks listening for the train approaching the town.
Mining activity at Captains Flat began in 1882 and led to the need for a railway. The Captains Flat line opened for general passengers on June 17, 1940. A direct rail service was provided on Saturdays between Captains Flat and Queanbeyan.
The NSW government closed the Captains Flat mine in 1962 and the line officially closed to general passengers in 1968.
The line was temporarily opened in 1969 to film the railway scenes in the feature film, Ned Kelly, starring Mick Jagger.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.