PM must act on cost-of-living crisis

When in opposition, and as recently as just before Christmas, Anthony Albanese would castigate the Morrison government for prioritising "announceables" over policy at every opportunity.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This mantra, which worked well during the 2022 election campaign, is increasingly risky for Labor given that after almost two years in office it is open to the same charge.
The Voice, cost-of-living relief, power prices, the flat-footed response to the release of more than 100 long-term detainees, including many with criminal records, and even defence and foreign affairs have proven minefields for a government that enters 2024 in desperate need of rejuvenation.
This is pretty much the same political climate which Scott Morrison faced in late 2021 and 2022 - and which drove many of the "announceables" roundly, and justifiably, criticised at the time.
Much of what the government said in the wake of the High Court decision on indefinite detention turned out to be wildly inaccurate, allegedly based on advice never exposed to public scrutiny or just plain wrong.
The same can be said for the hasty decision to strip and bury Australia's troubled MRH-90 Taipan helicopters even though blind Freddy could see they would have been a good fit for a Ukrainian defence force in desperate need of a battlefield lift capability.
This, once again, was based on "expert advice" and, once again, that advice has not been made public.
Both pale into insignificance when compared to the single most important issue facing Australia today; the cost-of-living crisis.
While, quite rightly, there has been a laser-like focus on housing affordability thanks to interest rate rises and soaring rents this is part of a much bigger picture.
Food, dental and medical care, clothing, electricity, car fuel and a host of other necessities are severely testing the means of many working households.
There is growing poverty in this country that, because much of it is hidden behind the doors of homes in middle-class suburbs, is out of sight and out of mind.
As the nation counts down towards Australia Day and students are preparing to return to school there will be millions of homes where mums and dads have to make tough decisions around the kitchen table about what is a necessity and what is discretionary.
Mr Albanese knows the cost-of-living crisis is the biggest threat to his government's chances of winning a second term.
And so he has hit the ground running this year by recalling Labor MPs to Canberra this Wednesday, a fortnight ahead of the resumption of Parliament on February 6, for a special caucus meeting.
But what is this meeting, scheduled for the day before Mr Albanese's National Press Club address on Thursday, expected to achieve?
The Prime Minister said on Monday that over the summer break the government had been receiving advice on how "we can take pressure off cost of living for people who are doing it tough, without putting pressure on inflation".
READ MORE:
"If we can find ways to put extra dollars in people's pockets, particularly those low and middle income earners who are doing it tough, then were prepared to do so."
Talk about managing expectations.
Given this is the same government that banked its windfall surpluses in 2023 and which remains committed to stage-three tax cuts for high-income earners come July voters have every right to be sceptical.
Mr Albanese needs to offer concrete solutions when he speaks on Thursday.
Stale platitudes about dubious measures announced 12 months or more ago won't be enough.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.