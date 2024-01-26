Art from the heart: Canberra galleries start the year on a high

PhotoAccess has launched this year's exhibition program with its annual emerging artist showcase featuring future leaders in photo-media practice from the ACT and surrounding regions. This year's exhibition emphasises photography's role in mirroring societal phenomena, with the artists delving into various contemporary issues. Collectively, they explore themes of labour and gender bias in generative AI tools, the concealment of war crimes, and the relationship between memory and place, using analogue and digital photography, alternative processes, video and installation. It's on until March 9. See: photoaccess.org.au.
Caroline Reid's exhibition has works painted en plein air in her Canberra garden in spring 2023. These abstract paintings convey all the energy, joy and hopefulness of the flowers that emerged. The exhibition opens at ANCA Gallery on January 31 and runs until February 18. See: anca.net.au.
Three new exhibitions and a Chutespace installation are on at M16 Artspace until February 18. In Gallery 1, Trans(ap)parencies by Anthea da Silva is a contemporary meditation on perceptions of human value. Using charcoal, oil and acrylic mediums, collaged X-rays and light-boxes, da Silva develops layered and transparent themes to suggest surreal undertows and the bleeding obvious, reflecting the transparencies, apparencies, opacities and duplicities that challenge social constructs around bodies and gender. In Gallery 2, Saskia Haalebos's un/spoken is about communication differences and some terrible puns. Clare Martin's Glyph in Gallery 3 is focused on purposeful marks and the combination of image and text and the region where they overlap. And in the Chutespace is There Is No Lead Mine Here by Andrew Robards, Gus Armstrong and Jo Albany, which brings to light the chaotic energy that a proposed lead mine has brought to the area of Kandos/Rylstone and highlights the impact it is having on the community and environment. See: m16artspace.com.au.
There's some delving into the dark side of humanity this coming week at the National Film and Sound Archive. As part of the Nefarious Australia series, writer-director Ivan Sen's Mystery Road (M, 2013) tells the story of Indigenous detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pederson) investigating a brutal crime in an outback town. Caught between cultures and on the out with both his colleagues and his family, he attempts to solve the mystery alone. It's on at Arc Cinema on Wednesday January 31 at 6pm. Larry Clark's Kids (R, 1995) is a dark portrayal of adolescents in New York City. It's full of skateboards, sex, and substance abuse as well as issues even more serious and sinister. Kids will screen as part of the Back to School series at Arc Cinema on Thursday February 1 at 7pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
