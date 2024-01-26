Art from the heart: Canberra galleries start the year on a high

Three new exhibitions and a Chutespace installation are on at M16 Artspace until February 18. In Gallery 1, Trans(ap)parencies by Anthea da Silva is a contemporary meditation on perceptions of human value. Using charcoal, oil and acrylic mediums, collaged X-rays and light-boxes, da Silva develops layered and transparent themes to suggest surreal undertows and the bleeding obvious, reflecting the transparencies, apparencies, opacities and duplicities that challenge social constructs around bodies and gender. In Gallery 2, Saskia Haalebos's un/spoken is about communication differences and some terrible puns. Clare Martin's Glyph in Gallery 3 is focused on purposeful marks and the combination of image and text and the region where they overlap. And in the Chutespace is There Is No Lead Mine Here by Andrew Robards, Gus Armstrong and Jo Albany, which brings to light the chaotic energy that a proposed lead mine has brought to the area of Kandos/Rylstone and highlights the impact it is having on the community and environment. See: m16artspace.com.au.