The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts

Art from the heart: Canberra galleries start the year on a high

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VIEW2024

Additional Content, 2023, by George Pople. Picture supplied
Additional Content, 2023, by George Pople. Picture supplied

PhotoAccess has launched this year's exhibition program with its annual emerging artist showcase featuring future leaders in photo-media practice from the ACT and surrounding regions. This year's exhibition emphasises photography's role in mirroring societal phenomena, with the artists delving into various contemporary issues. Collectively, they explore themes of labour and gender bias in generative AI tools, the concealment of war crimes, and the relationship between memory and place, using analogue and digital photography, alternative processes, video and installation. It's on until March 9. See: photoaccess.org.au.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Music, Theatre & Arts

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.