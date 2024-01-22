New ACT Ambulance Service roster will add extra paramedic crews each day

Paramedics across the territory can hope for better work-life balance and more training under a coming rostering change.
The ACT government will soon add another 11 paramedic crews to each 24-hour period.
Staffing increases will allow better training and less overtime for workers.
Meal breaks will be taken more regularly under the plan.
And the government said the new roster will improve fatigue management practices and create a better work-life balance for paramedics.
The changes will be funded by a $19.7 million investment over four years as part of the 2023-24 budget review.
The ACT government has been in negotiation with the Transport Workers Union for months to make changes to the current enterprise agreement. It is now in the final stages.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said bolstering the territory's health services and facilities is a key component of the budget.
"Additional funding to increase the number of paramedics on the road will ensure our teams are equipped to meet community demand," Mr Barr said.
ACT Ambulance Service chief officer Howard Wren said investing in more paramedics and better-resourced rosters would ensure paramedics would be better equipped to serve the community.
Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said, "The new roster will give paramedics greater support to perform at their best."
