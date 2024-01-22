The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

New ACT Ambulance Service roster will add extra paramedic crews each day

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
January 23 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paramedics across the territory can hope for better work-life balance and more training under a coming rostering change.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.