Allowing abandoned Canberrans to share utopia

Presented logically, the flaw is apparent. A utopia cannot be because there is no electorate where the constituents want for naught. No government runs on a platform of preserving the status quo. Culturally, maybe, but economically the promise is always more. This seems to be what the Liberal Party is relying on in the lead-up to the 2024 Canberra election, when already Elizabeth Lee is hoping enough Canberrans feel they deserve more; and that Andrew Barr's failure to deliver more, has left them abandoned by their government.