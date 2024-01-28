Index funds a safe, work-free method of sharemarket investing for anyone

The basic issue here that you need to get the money out of superannuation to avoid the death tax on a benefit left to non-dependent. It need not necessarily be in cash. You could transfer the shares in specie to your own name as a member benefit and that would have the same effect as placing the money in the bank. Seek advice about whether it's possible for you to move your entire fund to pension mode before you make the transfer. If it's possible earnings of the entire fund will be tax-free and there should be no CGT payable by the fund when the assets are transferred. The ability to do this will depend on whether you have any unused transfer balance cap.