Alleged serial fraud operation 'prolific and sophisticated', court told

A man is facing more than 130 fraud and theft charges after he allegedly stole an EFTPOS machine and is said to have possessed identity documents relating to 77 people.
"It is prolific and sophisticated offending," prosecutor Colin Balog said on Tuesday.
Police allege Ali Al Kinani, 34, stole the machine from the Canberra Labor Club in Belconnen last year.
He is accused of using it to steal more than $16,568 via unauthorised refunds in 19 separate transactions, and attempting to steal a further $55,651 in 36 transactions.
The man faced ACT Magistrates Court, where he was refused bail due to risks he might offend if released into the community.
His charges include 78 counts of possessing false documents, 19 counts of obtaining property by deception, two counts of possessing a device to make false documents and one count of money laundering.
On October 19 last year, police searched the alleged offender's Gungahlin home and found the EFTPOS machine in question.
Police also claim to have recovered bank cards and other identity documents.
Documents tendered to the court claim the man moved the allegedly stolen $16,568 through multiple bank accounts in other people's names.
"In an attempt to disguise its source before withdrawing it as cash or transferring into a bank account in his name," the documents state.
Further investigation led to a second search of Al Kinani's home on Monday, when officers seized mobile phones as well as identity and allegedly falsified documents.
Police are set to determine if further offences have been committed after speaking to the 77 people possibly further affected.
Among other seized items from the man's home were card printers, 67 driver licenses,12 Medicare cards and 52 bank cards all in names other than Al Kinani, 24 other identification cards and payslips.
Police also located a message sent by the man to his wife asking for her to "clean the money". The context of the message is not known.
Mr Balog said the gravity of the alleged offending was "difficult to understate" and the risk of the man committing crimes while in the community was too high to release him on conditional liberty.
With the man's broken foot, the court heard, he was likely to seek an income through fraudulent activity while he was unable to work as a painter.
Defence lawyer Thomas Tiffen said strict bail conditions, including a cash surety, daily police reporting and not using a phone, could ameliorate any perceived risks.
Mr Tiffen told the court his client was not accused of committing any crimes or interfering with witnesses and evidence since being under the heavy scrutiny of police investigation.
Ultimately, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker cited a strong prosecution case and refused Al Kinani's bail.
He is set to return to court next month.
