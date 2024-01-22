The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged serial fraudster found with ID documents of 77 people: police

TP
By Tim Piccione
January 23 2024 - 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is facing more than 130 fraud and theft charges after he allegedly stole an EFTPOS machine and is said to have possessed identity documents relating to 77 people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.