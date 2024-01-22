Alleged serial fraudster found with ID documents of 77 people: police

A man is facing more than 130 fraud and theft charges after he allegedly stole an EFTPOS machine and is said to have possessed identity documents relating to 77 people.
Police will allege the 34-year-old stole the machine from a Belconnen hospitality business last year.
He is accused of using it to steal more than $16,000 via unauthorised refunds and attempting to steal a further $55,000.
The man is set to face the ACT Magistrates on Tuesday for a bail application hearing.
On October 19 last year, police searched the alleged offender's Gungahlin home and found the EFTPOS machine in question.
Police also claim to have recovered bank cards and other identity documents.
A further investigation led to a second search of the man's home on Monday, when officers seized mobile phones as well as identity and allegedly falsified documents.
Police are set to determine if further offences have been committed after speaking to the 77 people possibly affected.
The man's charges include 78 counts of possessing false documents, 19 counts of obtaining property by deception, two counts of possessing a device to make false documents and one count of money laundering.
A forensic examination of the seized items is underway and police have not ruled out further charges.
Anyone who suspects they may be a victim of identity theft should report it to police and seek assistance from IDCARE at www.idcare.org.
