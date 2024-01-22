Canberra Avenue lanes reopen after car crash

Northbound lanes of Canberra Avenue have reopened after a motor vehicle accident at its intersection with Empire Circuit in Forrest.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police said two cars were involved in the incident, just before 9am.
The ACT Ambulance Service, Fire & Rescue and police were in attendance and both northbound lanes of Canberra Avenue were closed until 10am.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said paramedics treated three people with minor injuries
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.