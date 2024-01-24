Summer ruined trying to fix a crisis

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The hide. How dare they get the jump on us by a whole fortnight. There we were, enjoying the last of our long summer break, when the sneaky bastards called an emergency meeting in Canberra.
Plans to help the plebs ride out the cost-of-living crisis, they said. My arse.
Here on the blue side of politics, we know it's all about them winning the Dunkley byelection - and having a red hot crack at Cook after it. And we're going to pull out all stops to thwart them. Even if it makes us look bloody ridiculous.
No need to hightail it back to the Bubble, we can do it by Zoom. That way, quick smart, we can get back to enjoying our grenache by the inground pool.
We've already interrupted Sussan's summer retreat with the numerologist. She mounted a great argument against the Labor MPs' early recall. Too expensive, she carped. The plebs could have waited another fortnight for the government to focus on the cost of living. Seriously, who cares if the price of bananas leaps by another 20 per cent in that time? Don't these people know they shouldn't be shopping in Woolworths anyway? For some reason, Susssan's argument fell flat.
So we also had to flush poor old Birmo out of his holiday. He did a sterling gymnastics job. We've made a lot of noise about how the Liberal Party is no friend of big business, how it's now the natural ally of the workers. Yet good old Birmo pulled off a spectacular logic double overhead balance beam, claiming any tinkering with the stage three tax cuts, which favour the top end of town - us MPs, CEOs, doctors, lawyers, mining and property magnates in particular - would be a broken promise. Quite a feat dodging the core and non-core legacy of his spiritual leader and those pesky economists who say the cuts might make inflation worse.
But all that tax stuff hides the real threat posed by these jokers in the red corner. By recalling their MPs early, they've attacked a core Australian value. Don't they know that all work ceases from when parliament rises in November and only resumes in February?
When Scotty took his family to Hawaii in the middle of the bushfire crisis four years ago, it wasn't the other side that complained the loudest, it was the plebs. That should confirm the sanctity of our right as national leaders to make ourselves scarce when the going gets tough in summer.
You have to understand how hard we work. Saying no all the time is exhausting. Raising objections without offering solutions requires stamina.
Being irrelevant up the back of the opposition benches after holding numerous secret ministries as PM? No wonder Scotty's flying the coop, he's all out of puff. ScoMo's soon to be NoMo.
Trying to reignite culture wars when the rest of the country is over them is taxing. Have you any idea how difficult it is to fire up the outrage industry during soporific January? For some reason, Petstock not selling Australian flag dog bandannas hasn't got the entire country up in arms.
Getting booted from question time is as enervating as this summer humidity. Just look how stretched Susssssan became last year. By the end of it, the poor thing looked like a crumpled cardigan. Worn out, she was.
Suddenly stepping up to help low- and middle-income earners crushed by the cost of living is just not cricket. Nor is expecting us to be on our game before February. It sets a dangerous precedent that governments might just get stuff done.
Give us a break.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- In a long-awaited move, former prime minister and self-described bulldozer Scott Morrison has announced his retirement from politics. He will take up a "global private sector" role.
- The Australian government has announced sanctions on a Russian cyber criminal linked to the Medibank Private data hack. Russian citizen Aleksandr Ermakov has been named in connection to the 2022 cyber attack that had 9.7 million records stolen including personal details, Medicare numbers and sensitive medical information.
- The Prime Minister is raising expectations of further, across-the-board cost-of-living relief, telling morning radio "everyone" will get a tax cut.
YOU SAID IT: The death of disgraced former NSW police officer Roger Rogerson serves as a potent reminder of the 1980s when it came to corruption and crime.
"It's sad that the death of a known crooked cop should receive so much media coverage," writes Allan. "While I did watch Blue Murder years ago and was appalled by the revelations of crime and corruption, I refuse to watch shows like Underbelly which glamorise criminals and their families who live off the ill-gotten proceeds of their crimes."
Christine writes: "We have a coffee table which we bought from Berrima jail on one of our many drives between Canberra to Sydney/Sydney to Canberra in the mid to late 1980s. When we bought it we were told it had been made by Roger Rogerson during one of his jail stays. We have enjoyed telling the story to family and friends. With Rogerson's death on Sunday, our coffee table is truly a collector's item."
"I'm afraid your memories of the 1980s, John, were already preceded at least two decades before," writes Helen. "In the 1960s many journalists and others used to often have their evening meal break at an excellent Greek café nearby. Others included the looming presence of members of the vice squad, who left without paying. There were countless examples, small and large, and allegations of corruption in that time. One premier was a regular presence at illegal casinos. The 1970s were not exempt either and the scenario obviously leaves continual opportunities which, without genuinely informed and exceptionally strong leadership, has ongoing temptations. Decent cops can have a hard time."
David also recalls earlier corruption: "I recall then NSW premier Askin and the then police commissioner coming out in the press saying there were no illegal casinos in Sydney! This at a time when Askin at least was a regular patron (as well as the 'alleged' recipient of protection bribes). I recall a client (I am a psychologist), who as a teenager said he regularly accompanied his businessman father to a casino. He told me that on one occasion an entourage entered the casino. He said one man seemed to attract particular deference. He didn't know the person at the time, but subsequently found that it was Askin! One small example, I know, but emblematic of what corrupt liars were in the upper echelons of politics and the police."
Maggie writes: "I remember the Wood royal commission with sadness. It directly caused the death of a senior, highly respected police officer who was never suspected nor accused of wrongdoing. As part of its tactics in slugging serious, highly significant corruption of city cops, the commission turned aside to look at minor, sometimes very minor issues in rural towns. My memory of it is that the inspector was accused of giving an unauthorised person a lift in a police car to attend a funeral. He was horrified and mortified at being swept up in the same broom that was exposing such criminal activity, and shot himself with his service pistol in his police station. I never heard any acknowledgement from the commission of the damage done."
"Loved that time," writes Dave of the 1980s. "Fun and, at times, dark. Had a shop on the bottom of a three-storey building on Crown Street, near Oxford Street, selling records, clothes, jewellery and bizarre bric-a-brac. French's tavern adjacent and Tommo's Two Up school above. The punks tried to steal stuff, the gays would fight over the clothes and the deros would beg for handouts. Rogerson was in full swing and rising star of the NSW police. When we were broken into one night, the cops showed zero interest. The two up school boss came and said, 'Never call the cops, we'll take care of it.' A week later one of their guys came down and said we won't be bothered again. We never asked what went down but hoped it wasn't too drastic. They made the best security service for us and were good neighbours."
