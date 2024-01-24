Summer ruined trying to fix a crisis

David also recalls earlier corruption: "I recall then NSW premier Askin and the then police commissioner coming out in the press saying there were no illegal casinos in Sydney! This at a time when Askin at least was a regular patron (as well as the 'alleged' recipient of protection bribes). I recall a client (I am a psychologist), who as a teenager said he regularly accompanied his businessman father to a casino. He told me that on one occasion an entourage entered the casino. He said one man seemed to attract particular deference. He didn't know the person at the time, but subsequently found that it was Askin! One small example, I know, but emblematic of what corrupt liars were in the upper echelons of politics and the police."