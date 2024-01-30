Times Past: January 31, 1966

On this day 58 years ago, Canberra had a royal visitor.
Prince Charles, then heir to the throne, arrived for a three day trip.
There was no Australian sunshine for the prince that day. Instead, he arrived at Fairbairn RAAF base to drizzling rain and wind, not unlike the weather of his English home. A crowd of about 200 greeted the prince.
Prime Minister Harold Holt and and his wife flew from Sydney with the prince.
Mrs Holt's outfit "provided a splash of colour to brighten the grey day."
As rain continued to tumble down, she took shelter to protect her vivid turquoise, silk ensemble and matching pillbox hat from the rain.
Carloads of people dotted the route from the RAAF to Government House waiting to wave a welcome to the prince.
The prince was taken for an informal drive around Canberra with a tour of the National Capital Development Commission's pavilion at Regatta Point.
After his Canberra visit, Prince Charles left for Geelong Grammar School's Timbertop campus, where he began his two terms of Australian high school. He was 17-years-old at the time.
