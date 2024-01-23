Young child injured when hit by cyclist in 'nasty' collision

A young child seriously injured his leg after allegedly being "struck" by a cyclist riding on a footpath.
The alleged incident took place about 8pm on Saturday, January 20, outside the Casey Jones Pub in Canberra's north.
"It was a nasty collision," a police spokesperson said.
The cyclist was reportedly riding on the footpath outside the pub when he and the child allegedly collided.
"Following the collision, the cyclist did not exchange details with the parents of the child," police said.
The man was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a grey helmet, and carried a backpack.
CCTV screenshots and footage published by police show the cyclist packing up things inside Casey Market Town.
ACT Policing has urged the man to come forward and provide his details.
"Alternatively, anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7503885," police said.
"Cyclists are reminded that while riding on footpaths is permitted, cyclists need to be aware of their surroundings and slow down to walking speed when riding in high pedestrian areas."
