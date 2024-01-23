Rattenbury calls for Australia Day event money to be redirected

The ACT Greens want money spent on Australia Day events to be redirected towards events held to mark Reconciliation Day.
The party is pushing for both the ACT and federal governments to stop funding and holding events in the nation's capital on January 26.
ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury has called on the National Capital Authority to hold its drone light show on Reconciliation Day.
The light show will include 600 lit-up drones to form patterns in the night sky of Canberra.
The only Australia Day celebration held by the ACT government is a barbecue at Regatta Point.
Mr Rattenbury said if the Greens won this year's territory election all money would be redirected towards Reconciliation Day events.
"Here in the ACT we have the nation's only Reconciliation Day public holiday, so the Greens are calling on the NCA and the ACT government to redirect any future funding for Australia Day celebrations to Reconciliation Day events," he said.
"If the Greens have responsibility for this decision after October's ACT election, that is what we will do."
However, the National Capital Authority is a federal government body.
Mr Rattenbury said it would be more appropriate to hold the drone light show in May as it would be darker earlier.
"It gets dark much earlier in May, so in addition to being more respectful, moving the drone show to Reconciliation Day would enable more families to attend the show on a day that unites us as a community," he said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said ACT government spending on Australia Day events in the ACT reflected community feedback. He said this feedback suggested the ACT government spend more money on Canberra Day and Reconciliation Day events as the Commonwealth funded Australia Day events.
The territory government spent $100,000 in 2022 on Australia Day events but this shrunk to $25,000 in 2023.
Mr Barr said the government understood the debate on Australia Day sparked a range of community views. He said this debate would continue until there was an agreement on an alternate date.
"The ACT government understands and respects that debate about the Australia Day public holiday sparks the full range of community views and that these views are freely expressed. This right to freedom of opinion is an essential element of living in a democracy and it is important to acknowledge and protect that right," he said.
"This debate will likely continue every year until a consensus can be reached on an alternate date for a national public holiday. Possible options to consider include 1 January (the date the Australian federation was established) or the date Australia becomes a republic (if that happens at some point in the future).
"Until then, January 26 is the national public holiday."
The ACT government has focused more on the promotion of Reconciliation Day over recent years. ACT Indigenous Affairs Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said last year the government had not applied for grants to hold Australia Day events.
"We have a role as the nation's capital but from our own perspective we'll mark the event in a much more low-key way and put more of our effort into Canberra Day and Reconciliation Day," she said.
Mr Rattenbury has previously pushed the government to fly the ACT and First Nations flags at half-mast on January 26 in recognition of it being a day of mourning for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
He has also urged Canberrans to attend the Aboriginal Tent Embassy's Sovereignty Day march on January 26.
