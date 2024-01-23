The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rattenbury calls for Australia Day event money to be redirected

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
January 23 2024 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Greens want money spent on Australia Day events to be redirected towards events held to mark Reconciliation Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.