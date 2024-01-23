Alleged hatchet attacker doesn't like 'being ripped off in drug deals'

A man allegedly attacked a group with a hatchet on a daylit Northbourne Avenue and wounded one person, a court has heard.
"I don't like being ripped off in drugs deals," the alleged offender blurted out on Monday when asked if he would be applying for conditional release.
Despite this statement, Stephen Williamson earlier told police the alleged incident occurred because three men kept "taking his bike and he's sick of it".
Magistrate Glenn Theakston said the alleged attack was a "grossly disproportionate and unlawful" response to a possible bike theft.
The 38-year-old man did not enter pleas to charges of intentionally wounding, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse.
He was refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court.
Police documents tendered to the court allege Williamson, of Ainslie, approached the three men on Northbourne Avenue on Saturday about 10am.
"The defendant was pacing back and forth before he pulled out a hatchet from the front of his vest with his right hand," the documents allege.
Williamson is accused of striking one of the men three times with the weapon, with one strike said to have hit the alleged victim's back and caused an open laceration.
Police officers driving through the corner of Northbourne Avenue and Bunda Street heard someone yelling "f--- off" and saw the three men running towards their car.
"He's got a f---ing machete," one of the alleged victims told police.
An "erratic and irritated" Williamson was soon after stopped by police and found with a "Dune 4WD" hatchet with a braided handle, and a knife of the same brand with a 15cm-long blade.
The three alleged victims were described as "exasperated and rambling" and did not provide an official statement to police.
Williamson ran away from officers and locked himself in a public toilet but eventually came out and was arrested.
He is set to face court again next month.
