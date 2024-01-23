Sharp worker Triskelion tipped to impress at Gosford

Triskelion is from a family that Peter Snowden knows very well so the fact he was able to win on debut tells the trainer that there's something to work with for the future.
The three-year-old caught punters by surprise with his Canterbury win earlier this month, at $26, and while Snowden said it wasn't expected it wasn't a complete shock either given the sharpness he'd shown at home.
So it's now up to Triskelion to back it up in the Provincial Champs Qualifier 16 March Handicap (1100m) at Gosford on Wednesday.
"He's always worked really well. He's a keen going horse so we were riding him back in his trials,'' Snowden said.
"His work's always been very sharp. I thought it might come a bit later on, he had a few favours in the run so a few things went his way but I still like the horse a lot."
The Ocean Park colt is from the family of Group 1 winners Hauraki and Kidnapped, the latter a Derby winner, so Snowden suspected he'd be a horse that would excel given some time.
"When I saw the horse I thought he was going to be a mile, mile and a half horse, for sure and I looked at his pedigree and knew the family well,'' he said.
"But from day one he's always been a sharp horse, he has a great turn of foot. He's been a little bit colty and this time in he's been a fair bit more relaxed and settling in his work."
In his debut win Triskelion enjoyed the run of the race behind the leader before he gained an inside run and dashed to victory.
Snowden, who co-trains with son Paul, hopes it'll be a similar story from a favourable draw at Gosford and while he's not yet stepping up in trip he can't see why Triskelion won't be sharp again.
"Since that run the other day he's come on again,'' he said.
"There was no fluke about that win, he'll be very hard to beat and I think he can progress on to Saturday grade.
"He's not bred to be doing what he's doing but it means he's got a bit more ability than I thought he did. In saying that he's always gone well in his work at home.
"I'm not too worried about the 1100m, he's still sharp enough to run well but he will probably stretch out a bit further later on.
"He has a good draw, we'll just ride him similar to the other day and it won't surprise to see him running well again because I think he's a nice horse."
While Triskelion performed above expectation on debut, the same can't be said for the well bred Fickle who was a beaten favourite at her first outing at the same Canterbury meeting.
She'll have the chance to redeem herself in the Spring Loaded @ TEG Sat 10 Feb Plate (1200m).
There may have been an excuse for her sixth, beaten just over 1-1/2 lengths by Tycoon Deshauna, given it was six weeks between her latest trial and the race but at the same time Snowden said he was disappointed.
"She did have a little setback after that last trial, she got a clod in the eye and had a bit of a scar so we had to back off,'' he said.
"It might have been fitness but with the run she had she should have popped out and went bang. But she went pop. There wasn't much there at all.
"With a bit more work under her belt I hope she can let down better next time."
Selections based on a good track.
6. Beach Party looks well placed if she can repeat her last start effort when run down at Wyong over this trip. Decent gap to third. Seems to appreciate the mile and with three runs under her belt and a race with less depth she'll have the chance to go one better.
Dangers: 5. Aquatica gets the blinkers on first time after two starts and there was some support for her at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago where she boxed on fairly to run fifth. Up to a mile and with the shades there's the chance to improve. 9. Wecansay Dun has been behind the placings in all three starts and at double figure odds so the market will be interesting on the back of his trial where he was strong late, after some encouragement, into fourth. 3. You And I was a month between runs when a fading eighth here last time but if he could repeat his effort from November 14, where he was cut down late over this course, he'd be some chance.
How to play it: Beach Party WIN ($2.30 TAB Fixed Odds).
3. Highness (FR) is fitter for two runs back from a spell and he might get a degree of control here up to the staying trip. Drops 1.5kg on his last start fifth at Canberra and should be hitting peak fitness now so gets his chance to show something in a wide open race.
Dangers: 4. The Big Biig broke through at Beaumont a month or so ago and has backed it up with a couple of sound fourths including one in this grade at Kembla. Has plenty in his favour here and is one of the main hopes. 1. Flambeur comes through the same race and he finished in fifth place, not far off The Big Biig, and if anything the 2600m will suit him. While he has top weight he won't get a better chance to figure in the finish. 5. Kikikapow put two wins together before dropping to 1900m and looking one paced here a few weeks ago. Placed twice at this track and trip so shouldn't be left out of the chances.
How to play it: Highness (FR) E/W ($5.50 TAB Fixed Odds).
12. Fickle looked set to go straight past the leaders on debut at Canterbury but just didn't sprint as expected. She was six weeks between trial and race and had a setback so possible excuse for her there. Was favourite so a bit expected of her, finds a nice race and chance to set the record straight.
Dangers: 5. Artemis Arrows is an interesting runner on debut, nicely bred and has trialled okay on a few occasions in the last month. Keep very safe. 10. All Too Zatso ran a cheeky second to Bojangles three runs back and gets up in trip after a sound third at Taree over 1007m. Wouldn't be surprised if she sneaks into the money somewhere from a soft gate. 11. Amnesia is another one to keep an eye on first-up, she's drawn wide so expecting a conservative ride and her trials have been okay without standing out. Maybe one for the future but worth a watch.
How to play it: Fickle WIN ($2.40 TAB Fixed Odds).
10. Rockin' Millie has found one better in all three starts but been beaten less than a length on each occasion. Fitter for two recent trials which have looked good to the eye and she does look nicely placed in this race. Barrier could be a bit sticky but has a 3kg claim and take beating with any luck.
Dangers: 8. Cressida is a locally trained mare on debut and she might be worth keeping an eye on. Latest trial was sound enough, draws one and strikes a race with not a huge amount of depth. 3. Maximum Ride was no match for Magnucat on debut at Muswellbrook but still found the line over the 900m. Winner has since won again and stepping up in trip should be a plus. Go well. 7. Catchy Tunes comes through the same race where she ran fourth, had some support there and getting back onto a good track might help. Each-way.
How to play it: Rockin' Millie WIN ($1.85 TAB Fixed Odds).
8. Buba is bursting to win a race and while this one will have to work out in his favour from the outside gate he has the form on the board. Twice placed in metro BM72 grade this time in, split by a heavy 10 second, and continues to hit the line. Good chance if she gets the breaks.
Dangers: 6. Smart As Smart showed some improvement third-up at Canterbury running on late to be just behind the placings. Good record this track and trip and has the chance to feature. 1. Four O'Clock Knock enjoyed a fast run race to win easily at Orange as favourite before stepping to 2100m and fading when well in the market at Wyong a few weeks ago. Worth another chance back in trip with soft draw. 2. Notabadbuy hasn't raced for over a year but is a two time first-up winner, including last prep at a similar trip, and from the in-form Waterhouse/Bott yard. Trial winner and could give some cheek.
How to play: Buba E/W ($5.00 TAB Fixed Odds).
5. Triskelion wasn't fancied on debut but sprinted sharply when a gap opened to record an impressive win at Canterbury. Can only have upside and it did look pretty soft on the line. Gives away experience but draws to get another nice run and could repeat.
Dangers: 6. O'Tycoon hasn't raced since August but he's trialling like he's set to run a big race first-up. As around the mark without winning last time in and back in this class he bears close watching. 1. Memoria is an honest mare and entitled to be favourite. Led but no match for Peace Officer at Wyong back in September after a Newcastle win from the front. Nice trial winner recently and with the claim can't be overlooked. 14. Opito Ballerina was strong through the line when resuming at Randwick running fourth behind Shaken. Down in grade here, might want a little further but sure to be hitting the line.
How to play it: Triskelion E/W ($7.50 TAB Fixed Odds).
4. Coco Dreaming showed promise in her first prep and resumed with a solid second over 1000m at Wyong before Christmas. Was favourite there, and hit the line well suggesting the extra trip will be a plus. Back a touch in grade with the Midway restriction and big chance to go one better.
Dangers: 11. Riva D'Amor gets a nice 4kg weight drop on her close second at Canberra a couple of weeks ago. She's only had the six starts and draws well, has to be an each-way chance. 12. Direct Fire is another with only a few starts to his name and he wasn't disgraced on a heavy track at Kembla Grange last time out. Will need some luck from a wide draw but worth including in the chances. 7. Our Lady Stardust has been thereabouts of late and had some support in her close third here back on December 21. Another to throw into the mix for the exotics.
How to play it: Coco Dreaming WIN ($2.10 TAB Fixed Odds)
