Sharp worker Triskelion tipped to impress at Gosford

Dangers: 5. Aquatica gets the blinkers on first time after two starts and there was some support for her at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago where she boxed on fairly to run fifth. Up to a mile and with the shades there's the chance to improve. 9. Wecansay Dun has been behind the placings in all three starts and at double figure odds so the market will be interesting on the back of his trial where he was strong late, after some encouragement, into fourth. 3. You And I was a month between runs when a fading eighth here last time but if he could repeat his effort from November 14, where he was cut down late over this course, he'd be some chance.