ACT extends a helping hand to train more early childhood educators

Bronwyn Maher had tried studying online to get a degree to become an early childhood teacher.
But the 16-year veteran of the sector found it incredibly overwhelming while she juggled placements, financial stress and the job of being a parent.
Then a government-funded program that provides support to keep working, coaching and financial help to cover course costs allowed Ms Maher to begin a degree at the University of Canberra.
"Joining the Early Learning Connection program made me feel confident, empowered me and provided me with the support I needed to be successful in my studies," she said.
"I wanted to study my degree as I am passionate about early childhood, I love my role and I couldn't imagine doing anything different."
Now the program will receive an extra $2.125 million in funding, which will support an additional 260 women to study a certificate III, diploma or degree in early childhood education, the government said.
Ms Maher said she was proud to say she had continued her studies at the University of Canberra, and thanked the team for supporting her.
"I encourage anyone out there to give it a go and have a chat to the [Early Learning Connection team], and you will be supported to follow your passion and make a positive difference in early childhood education," she said.
Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Yvette Berry announced the extension of the program at the Kirinari Early Childhood Centre in Bruce on Tuesday.
"It's particularly important as we continue to roll out universal access for three-year-old preschool, providing eligible families with up to 300 hours of free preschool delivered by a degree-qualified childhood teacher," Ms Berry said.
"It's all part of our plan to get our sector recognised, valued and qualified to deliver that really important early learning in a child's [life] and on their start to their formal education.
"This program confirms and reaffirms the ACT government's commitment to investing in this highly valued workplace."
Ms Berry said the pilot program had shown it worked, and the funded extension would target both workers already in the childcare system and fresh school leavers.
"It really legitimises the sector and provides the support so that people can start in the sector," she said.
Ms Berry agreed it was critical the government ensured there were enough staff to meet demand for free preschool and other early childhood education programs, but was not drawn on whether the program was currently under pressure.
"It's all about a pipeline of qualified early learning professionals with the teacher qualifications to provide that preschool education," she said.
"This isn't childcare: this isn't just about wiping noses and changing nappies, despite what some people will that that's the case.
"This is a highly qualified sector of workers who provide the most important early learning and well being experiences for our young people on their journey towards education."
