Times Past: February 2, 1974

One fire engine and only four firemen now provide 24-hour protection for the 60,000 residents of Woden Valley and Weston Creek, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1974.
This follows the withdrawal, about two weeks ago, of Phillip Fire Station's second engine after a manpower dispute between the NSW Board of Fire Commissioners and the NSW Fire Brigade Employees Union.
The second engine now stands unused at the Ainslie Fire Station. Forrest and Belconnen Fire Stations are the nearest to Woden Valley and Weston Creek. Each is 20 25 minutes' driving time away.
Mr Ian Black, of Waramanga, an ACT Advisory Council member, said last night that the situation was "ridiculous", particularly during the summer.
He said he would raise the matter at a council meeting on Monday night and would protest to the relevant authorities.
The manning dispute at Phillip Fire Station arose last year when the NSW Fire Brigade Employees Union objected to the stationing of only one officer in charge of the two fire engines.
The union said the board's failure to appoint a second officer was a contradiction of its own regulations, which require a fire officer and at least two firemen to attend a fire.
The union contended that if two fires occurred in the Woden Valley Weston Creek area at the same time, one of them would not be attended by a station officer, and junior officers might have to make important decisions.
