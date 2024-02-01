The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 2, 1974

By Kerem Doruk
February 2 2024 - 12:30am
One fire engine and only four firemen now provide 24-hour protection for the 60,000 residents of Woden Valley and Weston Creek, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1974.

