Why is the ACT government always at war with nature?

I am concerned that three years on from the 2021 cull on Farrer Ridge Reserve I rarely see a single kangaroo along the several kilometres of grassy verges behind Hawkesbury Crescent.
The absence of scats speaks also to the low density of kangaroos left on Farrer Ridge. This flies in the face of the government's assertions that a large number of kangaroos remain. Our own sweep count of the entire 178 hectare reserve in 2023 proved that to be wrong.
In the past those grassy verges were inhabited by small groups of very tame kangaroos (now all shot and killed) which helped keep the grass down.
Now the government has to send in a slasher to slash everything to the ground. Blackberries and other weeds are now spreading, requiring chemical spraying.
I am also disturbed to see horses grazing along the open paddocks along Majura Road where once there were many groups of kangaroos. Since those were decimated I have only seen one or two kangaroos over the past two years in that vast area.
Why are hard-hoofed animals, which have a much greater impact on native grass species than kangaroos, seen as more desirable grazers? So much for "conservation culling".
And tourists driving into Canberra will no longer be able to enjoy the sight of our native fauna grazing on open grasslands. If they walk on many of our nature reserves, they are more likely to only see rabbits and weeds. What a policy mess.
Those who begrudge British settlement on this continent are only too happy to use and enjoy the associated benefits.
Food, clothing, shelter, industry, literacy, medicine, transport and entertainment make life easier. Much of this is produced locally.
Those who disregard recent history and persist in trying to make the present hard. They know how lucky we are but won't admit it.
The Aboriginal people were the first migrants to Australia.
The second migration on January 26, 1788 involved convicts, civil and military personnel led by Governor Phillip. Apart from Captain James Cook's diary description of the First Nations people that "they live in a tranquillity which is not disturbed by the inequality of the condition" it would be safe to say the migrants knew nothing of the Aboriginals.
In his brief monograph Australia What Went Right? What Went Wrong? Anthony Percy paraphrases David Kemp (The Land of Dreams: How Australians won their freedom 1788-1860): "The founders of the country rejected autocratic conservatism with its emphasis on a few privileged people having access to wealth and power.
"Likewise, the leaders rejected ... utopian socialism with its emphasis on the abolition of private property.
"Rather, governors, immigrants, emancipists, convicts [and] Australian-born citizens embraced the new liberal forms of thought, expressed in politics, economics and culture which arose in the 18th and 19th centuries".
Australian egalitarian democracy began well before January 1, 1901. Let's learn about it and celebrate it with honesty. Addressing what went wrong can only be successful if we acknowledge with gratitude the value of Western civilisation.
Crispin Hull ("Breadcrumbs disguised as action", January 23, p17) makes a strong case for the Albanese government to break a promise made by the previous government. The stage three tax cuts were legislated by the Morrison government in 2019, and would not begin take effect until June 30, 2024.
Those cuts are directed at taxable incomes of $200,000 or more: the top 5 per cent of taxpayers.
I seriously doubt that a significant number of these people are either Labor or swinging voters. As Crispin Hull wrote: "He (PM Albanese) has nothing to lose". The stage three tax cuts must be axed.
I have never been a great Australia Day supporter but it is the only day in the year we celebrate Australia and being Australian. The one print calendar we have for 2024 lists eight or nine days devoted to celebrating Indigenous culture plus NAIDOC week.
If the English had not colonised Australia some other European power would have and my family and I would not be here at all.
That said, what happened to Australia's Indigenous people over the first 200 years of colonisation was a travesty.
In 2023 I am happy my mostly English ancestors came here; that we have a Westminster form of government, a reasonably reliable and fair legal system, and a good degree of freedom. There is a lot to celebrate about Australia and being Australian.
Why is it taking so long to allow dogs on buses in Canberra? I have just been to the UK where dogs are allowed on all the buses.
There are signs at most pubs saying dogs are welcome inside.
I even saw a couple of dogs on the London underground at off-peak hour.
Pets and Positive Ageing and Northside Community Services will tell you it is very hard for people without a car to get their dogs to the vet in Canberra.
It would also be lovely to hop on the bus with a dog and take them to a walk in a different area without the car and the problem of finding parking.
Wattle Day, September 1, is the perfect day to celebrate Australia Day.
The golden wattle (acacia pycnantha) is our national floral emblem. It is a symbol that comes directly from our soil.
It is a unifying image of Australia and Australians. There is no other symbol that says so much about us and our land.
Wattles have great diversity - more than 1071 species - and resilience, just like the people who make up our great nation. Everyone is included.
January 26 happens to be the time when parents are getting their children ready for another productive year at school. It should be retained as a public holiday and renamed The Youth of Australia Day.
The stage three tax cuts have become the very embodiment of the concept of a rock and a hard place for the Albanese government.
On the one hand you have the opposition shadow treasurer, Angus Taylor, foaming at the mouth in outrage at the very thought of any change to the stage-three cuts declaring that any change "would be the mother of all broken promises".
On the other hand you have anti-government writers such as Mario Stivala (Letters, January 21) claiming that Albo is unfit to lead because he has (until now at least) kept his election promise and consistently ruled out cancelling the LNP's cuts.
It seems that whichever way Albo and the government jump on this issue the conservative right will have a field day. They will criticise them if they do keep their election promise and they will criticise them if they don't.
Just about everyone in my local community knows where to buy Illegal cigarettes and vapes. Cash only of course. The business trades quite openly. I know lots of concerned residents have complained.
I personally have contacted the AFP and ACT Fair Trading but no one seems interested.
This begs the question: "why can't the local authorities just do their job?"
If your heart is ruled by your hip pocket then there is probably no need to read on.
Apropos the stage three tax cuts. A person on a high income is in all likelihood contemplating their next European holiday.
A person on a low income is continuing to calculate where on earth the money for their next meal is to come from, how they are to pay the rent and can the kids' shoes last another term.
If these tax cuts go ahead the Australian concept of "a fair go" is just a myth.
If Peter Stanley doesn't like "ramp up" and "ongoing" (Letters, January 22), I don't know how he copes with "back-to-back", instead of "consecutive".
For example, the phrase "winning back-to-back grand finals" persists, despite it being a complete nonsense.
'Back-to-back' grand finals" actually means that the very next game after a grand final is yet another grand final (that is, presumably, then followed by a playing season that results in that [the second] grand final?).
It's completely ridiculous, but has now, exasperatingly, become a part of the lexicon.
Regrettably, Stanley's rule of linguistic degradation is all too often proved to be true.
Peter Dowding (Letters, January 21) should heed his own advice about disparaging those with differing opinions. He doesn't say those wanting to change the date of Australia Day are seeking an "alternative" date. He says they are seeking a more "appropriate" date. This disparages those who consider January 26 as perfectly appropriate.
Rohan Goyne (Letters, January 23) suggests we rebrand January 26 "first fleet day" and another day be allocated to celebrate our Indigenous history. Every country in the world has an Indigenous history. There are already thirteen days allotted to some Indigenous activity or other for ours. Let's not overdo it.
The Australian nation was not created on January 1, 1901, Chris Ansted (Letters, January 23). What was created was simply a new federated unit of the British Empire. Peter Dowding's recent letter suggesting March 3 is spot-on. That's when, in 1986, we became fully independent from the UK (except for our risible retention of the British monarch as our head of state).
March 28 and 29, the date of the first federal election, is the most appropriate day on which to mark "the coming of Age of Australia". Because the election was held over two days we would get two holidays to mark the event!
Chief Minister: I drive and I vote. I don't want me or my loved ones to be killed by a "joy" rider. Step up.
The idea of eight-year terms for senators chills me to the bone. Imagine Lidia Thorpe for example, having eight years to disrespect the country. Six is too many.
If Albo wants to abandon the tax cuts he only has to do what John Howard did when he broke an election promise. Howard simply said it was a "non-core" promise.
Barnaby Joyce charged taxpayers a staggering $675,000 as Scott Morrison's personal drought envoy. For that we saw nothing, not even the text messages he claimed constituted his report. He should take a long, hard look in the mirror before making accusations of waste against anyone else.
Why are federal Labor not investing massively in household electrification for a rapid and urgent transition away from gas? Electrification is anti-inflationary, better for our health by taking gas out of the home, better for cost of living savings and better for the environment.
Any street machine festival which terrorises citizens and encourages the young to risk their lives, can't be justified.
