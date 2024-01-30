How Canberra chef makes kids' lunchboxes fun and a-peeling

The kitchen of Rebel Rebel co-owners Sean McConnell and Jenny Harders hasn't been the same since they purchased a particular gadget.
The humble apple slinky, which you can pick up for less than $20, has revitalised the lunchboxes of their three children, Arley, Lola and Louis.
It's been moved from the top shelf of their home kitchen, back to the bench in preparation for the 600-odd school lunches they'll need to prepare during 2024, give or take a couple of fund-raising sausage sizzles and the like.
The slinky was a pretty good investment.
Alongside the apple, there'll be some mini cucumbers, some carrot sticks.
Louis, 6, loves a cheese and Vegemite sandwich, whereas Arley and Lola prefer leftovers in their Thermos, a stir fry, or bolognese.
Harders regularly bakes a batch of muffins to last the week, choc chip and apple are favourites.
"And I love the icing she puts on them," says Lola, 8. "She sprinkles brown sugar and oats on them and they're delicious."
Arley, 10, says he'd rather go play with his friends than sit down and eat lunch. He also has a history of losing his lunchboxes.
"I think I lost about 20 last year," he says. "I think it would be almost impossible to not lose one this year too."
McConnell says Harders does most of the work with lunchboxes, getting them done after dinner while he's doing service at the restaurant in New Acton.
Sometimes food off the menu does make its way home.
"We're a small business, it's all about not wasting anything, so if it comes home to do double duty, that works for us," he said.
"The kids love our prawns and surprisingly Arley and Lola love the tongue we have on the menu
"Louis could live on tamago nigiri and sushi rice, but apparently mine aren't as good as Raku's."
McConnell says the lunchbox is only one part of the menu for the day and that they put more effort into other meals they have with their children.
"We have a rotation of snacks, Le Snaks, yogurt pouches, sultanas, cheese sticks.
"It doesn't matter what you put in the lunchbox, they still come home and eat three kilos of food as soon as they get through the door."
Add these five products to add to your back-to-school list
The Seed and Sprout stainless steel Crunchbox is not cheap but is plastic free with two custom leak-proof containers. $127 with an insulated bag. You'll never need to buy another one. seedsprout.com.au
The roasted chickpeas are coated in dark chocolate and are dairy-, gluten- and nut-free. Perfect little treat from The Happy Snack Company. $6 for 5x20g packets. happysnackcompany.com.au
Simson's Pantry and Vegemite have released a limited-edition mini-wrap, infused with our favourite flavour. Think of the possibilities. $5, exclusively at Coles Supermarkets. simsonspantry.com.au
Can't go wrong with a Thermos FUNtainer insulated food jar. This solid one holds 290ml and keeps contents hot for up to five hours or cold for up to seven hours. $29. thermos.com.au
Woodland Wares bento-style lunchbox rates highly for cuteness and practicality. BPA free and dishwasher safe, there's five compartments for all kinds of things. $49. woodlandwares.com.au
